Wednesday, 4 October, 2023, 4:07 PM
Home Front Page

Dengue death toll now 1,030

13 die, 2,799 more hospitalised in 24hrs

Published : Wednesday, 4 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Thirteen more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Tuesday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 1030 this year.

During the period, 2,799 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the DGHS.

Of the new patients, 682 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside the capital--indicating a worsening situation across the country, DGHS said.

A total of 9,198 dengue patients, including 2,940 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

September has so far been the deadliest month for the dengue outbreak this year with 396 fatalities and 79,598 cases, according to DGHS data.

"This year, 1,030 deaths, the highest in a year since dengue was detected in 2000, were reported from dengue disease while 281 died last year," the DGHS statement said.

With the new cases, the total number of patients rose to 2,11,683 the statement said, adding: "This year, some 2,01455 patients were released from different hospitals out of the total patients."

The authorities have recorded the highest number of dengue positive cases outside the capital in August this year, meaning the mosquito-borne disease gripped the entire country.

August witnessed 71,976 dengue positive cases, the highest cases in a single month since dengue outbreak began in 2000 in the country while 342 dengue-related deaths were reported in the current month, the DGHS statement said.

According to the health experts, the vector-borne disease hit Dhaka city in 2000 subsequently the dengue positive cases were detected in Dhaka city only.

But the dengue disease is changing its nature and it is gradually spreading across the country, they said, adding: "All 64 districts of the country have witnessed positive dengue cases."    �Agencies



Dengue death toll now 1,030


