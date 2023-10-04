Hasina, Putin inaugurate RNPP fuel loading tomorrow







"We are moving forward towards our dream project, the fuel loading event is one more step closer to fulfilling the dream of generating nuclear power as it is all set to load uranium fuel into the reactor of Unit-1 of RNPP, which will mark the transition of the nuclear power plant under construction into the status of a nuclear facility and make Bangladesh as a proud member of the "nuclear club," Science and Technology Minister Architect Yeafesh Osman told the Daily Observer on Tuesday.



Science and Technology Minister Architect Yeafesh Osman, Director General of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General of Rosatom Alexy Likhachev will present at the Rooppur site to witness fuel loading.

"Bangladesh and Russia -- have reached a consensus to load the uranium fuel on October 5, however, the Unit-1 will be commissioned in September, 2024, it's a milestone achievement of the people of the country, especially those, who are involved here from the beginning of the project in different work whatever it was small or big, and very especially Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina who complete this project, initiated by Dr M A Wazed Miah and a dream project of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman," said Yeafesh Osman.



But the journey was not as smooth as we see today, in 2008 - Awami League in its election manifesto pledged to move ahead with the nuclear power project.



In April 2008, the then government reiterated its willingness to work with China to build the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant.



On November 10, 2010, parliament took the decision to construct a nuclear power plant at Rooppur, China and Japan offered funding for the project.



But no country agreed to sign an agreement that also provides bindings for the supply of fuel and management of nuclear wastes and decommissioning, he said.



He said nuclear fuel is different from fossil fuels such as oil, gas, and coal. It primarily consists of uranium-235, a metallic material in the form of small pellets.



The energy generated from nuclear fuel significantly surpasses that of conventional fuels. For example, a uranium pellet weighing just four and a half grams can produce the same amount of electricity as 400 kilograms of coal or 360 cubic meters of gas.



These pellets are loaded into seamless metal tubes called fuel rods, which are then combined into fuel assemblies, each measuring three and a half to four and a half meters in length.



A total of 163 fuel assemblies will be loaded into the 1,200MW reactor at the Rooppur plant, he said, adding that's why we needed a country that will supply the fuel and take care of nuclear waste.



Only Russia came forward to manage the nuclear waste and decommission the plant. Later, on November 10, 2010, parliament took the decision to construct a nuclear power plant at Rooppur and on August 30, 2017, Bangladesh government signed an agreement with its Russian counterpart to send back the nuclear-spent fuel from the Rooppur plant site to Russia.



Accordingly, Bangladesh signed a nuclear disarmament treaty outlawing nuclear weapons on September 27, 2017.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina laid the foundation stone of the Rooppur NPP on October 2, 2013.



In April, the government approved the Russian proposal to build a two-unit nuclear power plant with 2,000 MW combined capacity at a cost of about $2 billion. The cost has no escalated to $12.65 billion or equivalent to Tk 113,092.91 crore.



On December 6, 2016 - The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) approved the Rooppur NPP Project with at an estimated cost of $12.65 billion, equivalent to Tk 113,092.91 crore.



We have just ten months left to meet the July 2024 deadline set for commencing the operation of the 1200 MW first unit of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP), said Yeafesh Osman.



"We have completed multiple steps to ensure the safe handling of nuclear fuel, including construction, commissioning, personnel recruitment and training, regulatory compliance, and uranium conservation. All international standards for fuel import and storage have been met," he said.



Sources at both the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission (BAEC) and the Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB) said that even if the power plant itself is ready by July next year, it would be rendered useless by the lack of requisite lines to transmit the power generated at the plant to households or other establishments across the country.



The Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission (BAEC) signed a deal with Russian TVEL in August 2019 for importing nuclear fuel for the plant and one-third of the fuel will have to be changed every 18 months following the IAEA guidelines.



As per the deal, Russia will supply fuel for the plant until 2027 under the general contract free of cost.



Besides, the authorities are installing a dedicated external communication network to ensure cyber security of the plant.



They are also installing an automated radiation monitoring system in 23 places within an 18.5km radius of the plant.



Besides, at least 45 Emergency Alert Posts will be set up within a five-km radius of the plant and a strong communication system within 50km involving 19 adjoining districts.



Officials said the Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB) has completed the procedure to load fuel as per the guidelines. Most of the tests have already been completed to load the fuel.



