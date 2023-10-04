Govt brings 12 informal sectors under wage board







The new industrial sectors are private healthcare and hospital industry, dairy industry, electrical and electronics industry, brick kiln, poultry farm industry, commercial amusement parks, battery manufacturing, dry fish processing, stone crashing, private aviation and IT parks.



Labour ministry has already issued a letter to the Department of Labour to provide names of owners and workers' representatives of the sectors to form minimum wage board.

In a monthly coordination meeting of departments and agencies under labour ministry held on September 13 with representatives of minimum wage board cell and DoL informed that a letter has been sent to Bangladesh Employers Federation and Bangladesh Jatiya Sramik League seeking names of owners and workers' representatives to form the wage board.



Officials of the labour ministry said two departments - the Department of Labour and the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments - had collected information from field levels and recommended to the ministry that the sectors could be brought under the wage board.



They said considering the size of the sectors and the number of employees, the ministry had decided to bring the sectors under formal industrial sector.



Cement industry and ceramics industry were the country's last sectors which were included as the 43rd and 44th industrial sector on minimum wage board this year.



The labour ministry has already formed wage board for the two sectors for the first time and the negotiation for setting minimum wages of workers is going on.



Workers of the formal sectors enjoy legal benefits as per the labour law while nearly 85 per cent of the country's total workforce who are working in the informal sector remains deprived of such benefits.



According to official data, minimum wage boards have been formed and work is ongoing to review monthly minimum wages of 13 sectors including iron foundry, salt crashing, Ayurvedik industry, oil mills and vegetable products, match industry, jute pressing and baling, cold storage, soap and cosmetics, cement industry, ceramics industry, land port and readymade garment industry.



The wage board consists of a chairman, an independent member, one permanent representative each from employers and workers' sides and one temporary representative each from employers and workers' sides.



The government has included 12 informal sectors in formal industrial sector making their workers eligible to minimum wages under the regulation of wage board. The number of formal industrial sectors now increased to 56 from 44.The new industrial sectors are private healthcare and hospital industry, dairy industry, electrical and electronics industry, brick kiln, poultry farm industry, commercial amusement parks, battery manufacturing, dry fish processing, stone crashing, private aviation and IT parks.Labour ministry has already issued a letter to the Department of Labour to provide names of owners and workers' representatives of the sectors to form minimum wage board.In a monthly coordination meeting of departments and agencies under labour ministry held on September 13 with representatives of minimum wage board cell and DoL informed that a letter has been sent to Bangladesh Employers Federation and Bangladesh Jatiya Sramik League seeking names of owners and workers' representatives to form the wage board.Officials of the labour ministry said two departments - the Department of Labour and the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments - had collected information from field levels and recommended to the ministry that the sectors could be brought under the wage board.They said considering the size of the sectors and the number of employees, the ministry had decided to bring the sectors under formal industrial sector.Cement industry and ceramics industry were the country's last sectors which were included as the 43rd and 44th industrial sector on minimum wage board this year.The labour ministry has already formed wage board for the two sectors for the first time and the negotiation for setting minimum wages of workers is going on.Workers of the formal sectors enjoy legal benefits as per the labour law while nearly 85 per cent of the country's total workforce who are working in the informal sector remains deprived of such benefits.According to official data, minimum wage boards have been formed and work is ongoing to review monthly minimum wages of 13 sectors including iron foundry, salt crashing, Ayurvedik industry, oil mills and vegetable products, match industry, jute pressing and baling, cold storage, soap and cosmetics, cement industry, ceramics industry, land port and readymade garment industry.The wage board consists of a chairman, an independent member, one permanent representative each from employers and workers' sides and one temporary representative each from employers and workers' sides.