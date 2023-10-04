BD working on procuring dengue vaccine: DGHS DG







Amid the widespread outbreak of dengue, the mosquito-borne disease, across the country, the government has taken a step to help minimise the severities and fatalities caused by the dengue by procuring vaccine.



On October 2, the WHO recommended a vaccine for dengue. Immediate after getting approval from WHO, the Directorate General of Health Services has started its move to procure the vaccine, so that the severities and fatalities caused by the dengue can be minimised, according to the DGHS DG.

The WHO recommended the use of a new dengue fever vaccine developed by Japanese drug producer 'Takeda Pharmaceutical Company'.



The vaccine, named Qdenga, has already been approved for use in the European Union and endemic countries such as Indonesia and Brazil, reports Japanese news agency Jiji Press.



While briefing media in Geneva, WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the WHO recommends that the Qdenga vaccine be introduced to children aged between 6 and 16 years who are now living in areas with high dengue disease burden and high transmission intensity.



Dengue fever, a viral disease transmitted by mosquitoes and found mainly in tropical and subtropical regions, is feared to spread in African, Asian and Latin American countries, according to the WHO.



Dr Jahidur Rahman, assistant professor of the Department of Virology at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital told media that the Ministry of Health previously stated that no dengue vaccine was approved by the WHO, hence they lacked a plan.



But given the recent approval of the Takeda vaccine by the WHO, they must swiftly import it into the Bangladeshi market.



Urging for quick import, he said, the vaccine would 'reduce severity and mortality of dengue patients.'



Dr Jahidur explained that the Qdenga vaccine was effective against the Den-2 variant and had the advantage of requiring only two doses, making it more affordable than existing options.



On the issue of cost, he emphasised that not all vaccines need to be provided for free by the government.



Earlier, research conducted by the National Institute of Laboratory Medicine and the Society of Virologists indicated an increase in dengue cases in Bangladesh, particularly related to the dengue Den-2 variant.



