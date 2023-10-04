Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 4 October, 2023, 4:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

RAB listing area-based terrorists ahead of national polls

Published : Wednesday, 4 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 152
Staff Correspondent


Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) is preparing area-based terrorist list ahead of the next general election.
 
"We are preparing area-based terrorist list - - - criminals, who are in jail and living abroad, also will be enlisted,"
Director of Media Wing Commander Khandaker Al Moin, Director of Media Wing of RAB, told a press conference at media centre of RAB at Karwan Bazar in the city.

Moin said RAB has intensified its efforts to maintain law and order as the parliamentary election will be held at the beginning of the next year.  "We are sincerely working to keep law and order situation stable," he added.

Newly appointed Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Habibur Rahman on Monday said police are not worried about visa policy of the United States.

"I don't think that Bangladesh police have anything to be worried about visa policy. Our recently retired Chief Justice said he has never been to that country. He has no desire to go there. He was the Chief Justice of Bangladesh," Habib said while replying to a question at a briefing at DMP media centre.

"I have not seen any such concern in my colleagues after joining the DMP.  As an organization, Dhaka Metropolitan Police is always working for the people of Dhaka, for a safe Dhaka City. They (police) don't care about it," he added.

Habibur Rahman said police is determined to curb crime and ensure safety of the capital dwellers with professionalism and efficiency.

On May 24, the United States unveiled a visa policy with the primary aim of safeguarding fair and free elections in Bangladesh.

Then, on September 22, the United States reaffirmed its commitment by announcing its intent to implement visa restrictions on individuals deemed responsible for obstructing the democratic electoral process.

This encompassed individuals from various spheres, including law enforcement, the ruling political parties, and opposition factions.

This move builds upon previous sanctions imposed by the United States in December 2021, which singled out seven officers of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) due to allegations of human rights violations.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Prez asks businessmen to corruption, misdeeds
ACC summons Dr Yunus, 12 others in embezzlement case
Citizens aged 14-18 can open MFS accounts without NID: BB
India's journalist bodies condemn raids on houses of senior journalists
Sept inflation dips by 0.29pp
US does not want to influence BD polls thru visa policy: State Dept
Minimum wage in BD garment sector inadequate: Envoys
Dengue death toll now 1,030


Latest News
ICC World Cup 2023 kicks off tomorrow
Court to deliver verdict against PK Halder, 13 others on Oct 8
Madrasah teacher dies being hit by bus in Gazipur
Man held with Yaba pills in Rajbari
'Khlaeda Zia has an opportunity to seek presidential pardon'
ARSA, RSO leaders slaughtered in Ukhiya
Nucler fuel hand over ceremony for RNPP on Thursday
Court accepts chargesheet, issues warrant against Ishtiaq
Light to moderate rain likely over country
Sub-inspector among 2 killed in Dinajpur road mishap
Most Read News
Importance of timely Hernia repair and factors to consider
US visa sanctions: An illegit threat to our sovereignty and progress
Man arrested for killing brother in Laxmipur
Dr Yunus, 12 others summoned by ACC
Opening ceremony of ODI World Cup cancelled
By-polls in B'baria-2, Laxmipur-3 seats on Nov 5
US does not want to influence outcome of election in Bangladesh: State Dept
India tells Canada to withdraw over 40 diplomats
BNP's emergency press conference today
Shakib to attend Captains' Day event in Ahmedabad
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft