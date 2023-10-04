RAB listing area-based terrorists ahead of national polls





Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) is preparing area-based terrorist list ahead of the next general election.



"We are preparing area-based terrorist list - - - criminals, who are in jail and living abroad, also will be enlisted,"





Moin said RAB has intensified its efforts to maintain law and order as the parliamentary election will be held at the beginning of the next year. "We are sincerely working to keep law and order situation stable," he added.



Newly appointed Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Habibur Rahman on Monday said police are not worried about visa policy of the United States.



"I don't think that Bangladesh police have anything to be worried about visa policy. Our recently retired Chief Justice said he has never been to that country. He has no desire to go there. He was the Chief Justice of Bangladesh," Habib said while replying to a question at a briefing at DMP media centre.



"I have not seen any such concern in my colleagues after joining the DMP. As an organization, Dhaka Metropolitan Police is always working for the people of Dhaka, for a safe Dhaka City. They (police) don't care about it," he added.



Habibur Rahman said police is determined to curb crime and ensure safety of the capital dwellers with professionalism and efficiency.



On May 24, the United States unveiled a visa policy with the primary aim of safeguarding fair and free elections in Bangladesh.



Then, on September 22, the United States reaffirmed its commitment by announcing its intent to implement visa restrictions on individuals deemed responsible for obstructing the democratic electoral process.



This encompassed individuals from various spheres, including law enforcement, the ruling political parties, and opposition factions.



This move builds upon previous sanctions imposed by the United States in December 2021, which singled out seven officers of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) due to allegations of human rights violations.



