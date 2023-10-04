Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 4 October, 2023, 4:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

B’Bari-2, Lakshmipur-3 by polls on Nov 5

Published : Wednesday, 4 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Staff Correspondent


By-elections to the Brahman-baria-2 and Lakshmipur-3 constituencies are scheduled for November 5.

Election Commission Secretary Jahangir Alam said this after a meeting of the Election Commission on Tuesday.
He said, "Aspirants must submit their nomination papers by October 11 and can withdraw nomination until October 19."

Jahangir Alam said, "We will not use CCTV camera and voters will cast their votes in ballot papers and crystal ballot box in those by-polls.  

The Parliament Secretariat recently declared the two constituencies vacant due to the passing away of Lakshmipur-3 lawmaker AKM Shajahan Kamal and Brahmanbaria-2 lawmaker Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan on Saturday.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


B’Bari-2, Lakshmipur-3 by polls on Nov 5
US Ambassador’s statement unwanted interference on media: Journalist leaders
Fakhrul slams PM’s statement on Khaleda’s treatment abroad
AL leader Ashraf surrenders, sent to jail
Next polls to be held in free, fair manner: Quader
Trio wins physics Nobel for illuminating electrons
Arson violence won’t be allowed before national election: PM
PM returns today


Latest News
ICC World Cup 2023 kicks off tomorrow
Court to deliver verdict against PK Halder, 13 others on Oct 8
Madrasah teacher dies being hit by bus in Gazipur
Man held with Yaba pills in Rajbari
'Khlaeda Zia has an opportunity to seek presidential pardon'
ARSA, RSO leaders slaughtered in Ukhiya
Nucler fuel hand over ceremony for RNPP on Thursday
Court accepts chargesheet, issues warrant against Ishtiaq
Light to moderate rain likely over country
Sub-inspector among 2 killed in Dinajpur road mishap
Most Read News
Importance of timely Hernia repair and factors to consider
US visa sanctions: An illegit threat to our sovereignty and progress
Man arrested for killing brother in Laxmipur
Dr Yunus, 12 others summoned by ACC
Opening ceremony of ODI World Cup cancelled
By-polls in B'baria-2, Laxmipur-3 seats on Nov 5
US does not want to influence outcome of election in Bangladesh: State Dept
India tells Canada to withdraw over 40 diplomats
BNP's emergency press conference today
Shakib to attend Captains' Day event in Ahmedabad
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft