B’Bari-2, Lakshmipur-3 by polls on Nov 5

The Parliament Secretariat recently declared the two constituencies vacant due to the passing away of Lakshmipur-3 lawmaker AKM Shajahan Kamal and Brahmanbaria-2 lawmaker Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan on Saturday. By-elections to the Brahman-baria-2 and Lakshmipur-3 constituencies are scheduled for November 5.Election Commission Secretary Jahangir Alam said this after a meeting of the Election Commission on Tuesday.He said, "Aspirants must submit their nomination papers by October 11 and can withdraw nomination until October 19."Jahangir Alam said, "We will not use CCTV camera and voters will cast their votes in ballot papers and crystal ballot box in those by-polls.The Parliament Secretariat recently declared the two constituencies vacant due to the passing away of Lakshmipur-3 lawmaker AKM Shajahan Kamal and Brahmanbaria-2 lawmaker Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan on Saturday.