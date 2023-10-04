

US Ambassador’s statement unwanted interference on media: Journalist leaders



"Peter Haas's statement on US visa policy for the media personnel is unwanted interference on the country's independent media. We want friends, not any masters for us. Bangladesh will not bow down to anyone who is trying to be a master.



It's insulting for us," he said while addressing a protest rally organized by 'Justice for Journalists' at Jatiya Press Club that was presided over by its Vice President Obaidul Haque Khan.

Former BFUJ President Manjurul Ahsan Bulbul, former BFUJ Secretary General Abdul Jalil Bhuiyan, Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) acting President Manik Lal Ghosh, former DUJ President Quddus Afrad, DUJ Joint Secretary Khairul Alam, Television Camera Journalist Association General Secretary Shahidul Haque, Justice for Journalists President Kamrul Islam and Secretary General Shahin Babu, senior journalist Layek Uzzaman, Ajmal Haque Helal, Abu Sayeed, Razu Ahmed and Golam Mujtaba Dhrubo, among others, addressed the rally.



Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury said when US talks about free media around the World, how its Ambassador can say media in Bangladesh can come under the perview of US visa policy.



He said that the media and journalists in Bangladesh fought for freedom of speech and they always took a firm stand against any attempt to curb media freedom.



US Ambassador's statement can create fear among the journalists and, he observed, no objective and free journalism can be ensured under a situation of fear, threat and undue influence.



"We will resist the fundamentalist and communal forces, play our due role to ensure an inclusive, free and fair polls and allow political stability for unhindered economic development of the country, he asserted.



On the ensuing national election he said by holding a free and fair election the country's image will grow and the present pace of development will continue.



He urged all political parties to reach a consensus to hold a peaceful, free and fair and an acceptable election as committed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.



It is not the question who wins or who loses in the election, it is important that the country's democracy is strengthened throw a free and fair polls, he observed.



Former BFUJ President Manjurul Ahsan Bulbul said, "The US is a nation of free media, but journalists are being repressed there. The statement of Peter Hass is against US's own spirit and policy. His statement has created pressure on the media.



We protest the US attempt to use the visa policy as a weapon to influence our national politics, he added.



