Fakhrul slams PM’s statement on Khaleda’s treatment abroad

Published : Wednesday, 4 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Staff Correspondent


BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Tuesday that, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has made it clear in her speech in London that her government wants  to ensure Khaleda Zia's death by denying her proper treatment on the excuse of law.
 
Speaking at a press conference at the BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office on behalf of the BNP Standing Committee he said, "Putting political opponents to death only for political vengeance never bought good result. I urge government to allow most popular leader of the country to get proper treatment abroad."
"Otherwise, the government would be held responsible for the illegal, inhuman and cruel behavior with Khaleda Zia," he added.
Fakhrul said, "Awami League leaders are telling lies and wrongly interpreting the law only to deny Khaleda's medical treatment abroad."

Fakhrul said, "In a recent interview with the Voice of America, the Prime Minister said that there is no instance of sending a convicted person abroad for medical treatment. But the truth is that, President Ziaur Rahman sent the then JSD General Secretary ASM Abdur Rab to Germany for treatment."

"In the same way convicted Awami League leader Mohammad Nasim, who was sentenced to 13 years, was given an opportunity by the 1/11 government to go abroad for treatment in 2008. Even 1/11 government freed Sheikh Hasina to facilitate her treatment abroad."

"Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan allowed  former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for treatment," he added.
Fakhrul also said that, the fundamental rights of citizens have been ensured in the third part of the constitution.

Khaleda Zia is a senior citizen of the country. The Constitution guarantees her right to receive medical treatment for her survival.

"In fact, our leader (Khaleda) is being denied the right to medical treatment guaranteed by the Constitution. It's unfair, inhumane and unconstitutional," he said.

He urged the government to let the party's ailing chairperson Khaleda Zia go abroad for medical  treatment as soon as possible to ensure a senior citizen's fundamental and constitutional rights.

On September 5, BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's brother Shamim Iskandar gave an application to the government, seeking her unconditional release and permission to take her abroad for medical treatment abroad to save her life.



