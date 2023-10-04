AL leader Ashraf surrenders, sent to jail







A Dhaka court on Tuesday sent expelled Dhaka city (South) AL Organising Secretary Golam Ashraf Talukder to jail in the case filed over the murders of Awami League leader Jahidul Islam Tipu and a passer-by, Samia Afran Jamal Prity.Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ashek Imam passed the order rejecting his bail prayer.Earlier Ashraf surrendered before the court through his lawyer and sought bail.On June 20 another court accepted the charge sheet and issued arrest warrant against nine fugitives including councillor Maruf and Golam Ashraf.