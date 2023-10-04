Video
Tipu, Prity Murder

Tipu, Prity Murder

AL leader Ashraf surrenders, sent to jail

Published : Wednesday, 4 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Tuesday sent expelled Dhaka city (South) AL Organising Secretary Golam Ashraf Talukder to jail in the case filed over the murders of Awami League leader Jahidul Islam Tipu and a passer-by, Samia Afran Jamal Prity.

Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ashek Imam passed the order rejecting his bail prayer.

Earlier Ashraf surrendered before the court through his lawyer and sought bail.

On June 20 another court accepted the charge sheet and issued  arrest warrant against nine fugitives including councillor  Maruf and Golam Ashraf.



