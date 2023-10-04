Next polls to be held in free, fair manner: Quader







"There will be free and fair elections. The country's people don't care about sanction and visa policy," he told a rally.

Dhaka District unit of the AL arranged the peace and development rally at Aminbazar.





He said BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has already softened his voice. If BNP somehow assumes the state power, it will establish the reign of looting and graft again, he added.



The AL general secretary said BNP will destroy the country's democracy and power sector if it comes to power.



"They (BNP) will destroy the spirit of liberation war and will once again make Bangladesh the world champion in corruption if they come to power," he said.



Quader said BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman had given undertaking that he would not do politics.



Terming Tarique a coward, the AL general secretary asked him to come to Bangladesh if he has the courage.



AL presidium members Qamrul Islam and Jahangir Kabir Nanak, AL joint general secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim and organising secretary Mirza Azam also spoke.



State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Enamur Rahman, Dhaka District AL president Benazir Ahmed, MP, and its general secretary Paniruzzaman Tarun were, among others, present at the rally. �BSS



