

Arson violence won’t be allowed before national election: PM



"There will be no scope left to spare if arson terrorism or likewise incidents or attacks on the people take place before the election, in the name of movement,'' she said while speaking at a community reception hosted in her honour at the Methodist Central Hall, Westminster in London on Monday.



The prime minister reminded the countrymen that the BNP-Jamaat alliance carried out mayhem across the country by "burning people to death, destroying public and private properties, hurling petrol bombs on vehicles that included buses, trains and launches" during 2013-14 in the name of so-called movement.

Many, including women, suffered critical burn injuries in the arson attacks and they have been living inhuman lives with their injuries, she said.



"Killing people through arson terrorism and destroying the country's properties are their movements. They have earlier killed 29 police personnel. If any such attempts are made on the lives of my distressed people, no mercy will be shown,'' she warned.



Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and AL Publicity and Publication Secretary Abdus Sobhan Golap were present at the event.



UK AL President Sultan Sharif presided over the function while General Secretary Syed Sajedur Rahman Faruk moderated it.



Sheikh Hasina, also president of Awami League, said BNP had played ducks and drakes with the voting rights of the people during its time in office.



BNP held a farcical election on February 15, 1996 and the people of the country ousted them from power soon after, she said.

"The people of the country never allow vote riggers to hang on to power,'' she said.



The prime minister also reminded the countrymen that the BNP-Jamaat alliance had prepared a voter list with 1.23 crore fake voters and attempted to hold an election with the list.



On the contrary, the leaders and activists of Awami League had struggled for long to establish the voting rights of the people and democracy, she said, adding that many of them sacrificed their lives in doing so.



The PM reiterated her pledge to hold a free and fair election, saying that her government has made all reforms needed including enacting law for forming the Election Commission (EC) alongside making it financially independent. �UNB



LONDON, Oct 3: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has warned that her government won't tolerate any arson and atrocities, in the name of movement, before the next national election."There will be no scope left to spare if arson terrorism or likewise incidents or attacks on the people take place before the election, in the name of movement,'' she said while speaking at a community reception hosted in her honour at the Methodist Central Hall, Westminster in London on Monday.The prime minister reminded the countrymen that the BNP-Jamaat alliance carried out mayhem across the country by "burning people to death, destroying public and private properties, hurling petrol bombs on vehicles that included buses, trains and launches" during 2013-14 in the name of so-called movement.Many, including women, suffered critical burn injuries in the arson attacks and they have been living inhuman lives with their injuries, she said."Killing people through arson terrorism and destroying the country's properties are their movements. They have earlier killed 29 police personnel. If any such attempts are made on the lives of my distressed people, no mercy will be shown,'' she warned.Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and AL Publicity and Publication Secretary Abdus Sobhan Golap were present at the event.UK AL President Sultan Sharif presided over the function while General Secretary Syed Sajedur Rahman Faruk moderated it.Sheikh Hasina, also president of Awami League, said BNP had played ducks and drakes with the voting rights of the people during its time in office.BNP held a farcical election on February 15, 1996 and the people of the country ousted them from power soon after, she said."The people of the country never allow vote riggers to hang on to power,'' she said.The prime minister also reminded the countrymen that the BNP-Jamaat alliance had prepared a voter list with 1.23 crore fake voters and attempted to hold an election with the list.On the contrary, the leaders and activists of Awami League had struggled for long to establish the voting rights of the people and democracy, she said, adding that many of them sacrificed their lives in doing so.The PM reiterated her pledge to hold a free and fair election, saying that her government has made all reforms needed including enacting law for forming the Election Commission (EC) alongside making it financially independent. �UNB