Wednesday, 4 October, 2023, 4:04 PM
PM returns today

Published : Wednesday, 4 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 117

LONDON, Oct 3: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina left here for home on Tuesday after wrapping up her 16-day official visit to the USA and UK.

A commercial flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines departed from London Heathrow Airport on October 3 (Tuesday).
Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem saw the premier off at the airport.
The flight will reach Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka around 12:30pm on October 4 (Bangladesh time).

The prime minister arrived in London, the capital city of the United Kingdom, on September 30 by a British Airways from Washington DC, the capital city of the USA.

In London, Sheikh Hasina was accorded a reception by the Bangladeshi community, organised by UK Awami League, and held several courtesy calls with some dignatories including a delegation of the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) led by Rushanara Ali, MP, chair of APPG on Bangladesh and Rohingya and the UK shadow minister for investment and small business on October 2.

During her stay in New York and Washington DC from September 17-29, the premier attended the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session and other high-level side and bilateral events and attended a reception accorded to her by Bangladeshi expatriates in the US and visited Bangladesh Embassy in Washington DC.    �BSS



