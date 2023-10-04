Contraband worth Tk 192cr seized by BGB in Sept







On the other hand, last August the BGB seized goods worth Tk 215 crore, an increase by Tk 22.8139 crore compared to last September.



During the period (from September 1 to 30), the paramilitary force seized 8, 69,557 Yaba pills, 10.991Kg crystal meth, 11,706 bottles of phensedyl, 23,839 bottles of foreign liquor, 5,719 cans of beer, 1,212 kg cannabis, 30.415 kg heroin, 4, 53,106 packets cigarettes and bidi, 35,678 injections, 4,107 Eskuf syrups, 2, 744 bottles of MkDil/Cofidil,14, 33,106 different types of medicines and 1,448 other tablets, said a BGB media release signed by its Public Relations Officer Md Shariful Islam on Tuesday.

