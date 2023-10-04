Raqibul withdraws case against umpire Chenu







Independence Award winner former cricketer ASM Raqibul Hasan on Monday withdrew the case against Bangladesh Cricket Board umpire Showkatur Rahman Chenu following the umpire apologized to Raqibul for making derogatory comments in social media against him.Judge AM Zulfiqar Hayat of Dhaka Cyber Tribunal allowed the withdrwal petition as the complainant and accused compromised the complaint out of court.On August 31, former national cricket team captain , also the freedom fighter Raqibul filed the case against cricket umpire Chenu under Digital Security Act (DSA) for making derogatory comments on the social media.