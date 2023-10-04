Video
Nat’l Confce on journalism begins at JU

Published : Wednesday, 4 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 133
JU Correspondent

A two-day national conference on 'Journalism, Media and Communication' began at Jahangirnagar University campus.

JU Journalism and Media Studies Department in collaboration with Management and Resources Development Initiative (MRDI) and Fojo Media Institute jointly organized the conference at around 9:30am at the department.

Swedish High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Alexandra Berg von Linde, addressed the conference as the chief guest, while JU Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Nurul Alam, Dean of Arts and Humanities Faculty Prof Mozammel Haque, Chairman of Journalism and Media Studies Department Rakib Ahmed, journalists, teachers and students of the department were present, among others.

The Swedish ambassador said, "Emphasizing the importance of maintaining courage, professionalism, and unity in journalism, despite the constantly evolving global situation, in order to overcome the challenges and provide accurate information in daily and investigative reporting."

The ambassador expressed hope that various techniques of data collection and presentation of journalistic data will be exposed at the conference.

Meanwhile, the organizers confirmed that a total of 26 papers will be presented in 10 sessions during the two-day conference.



