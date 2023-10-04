DU sings MoU with Canadian University







A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the University of Dhaka (DU) and the University of Regina, Canada was signed on Tuesday at Professor Abdul Matin Chowdhury Virtual Classroom of the university to undertake joint collaborative academic and research programs between the two universities.DU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman and President and VC of the University of Regina Professor Dr Jeff Keshen signed the MoU on behalf of their respective university, said a DU press release.This is first ever MoU signed between DU and a Canadian University, added the release. �BSS