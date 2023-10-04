Video
IU expels 3 students including ex-BCL activist

Published : Wednesday, 4 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM

KUSHTIA, Oct 3: The Islamic University in Kushtia on Tuesday expelled a student, a former activist of the ruling Awami League-backed student organisation Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) for vandalising the medical centre, and two others for torturing a fresher of human resource management department, of the university.

The university administration, however, suspended three other students for one year for their involvement in torturing the fresher, the practise of ragging that universities have been trying to clamp down on across the country.

The decision was made at a meeting of the university's disciplinary committee held at IU administration building with vice-chancellor Professor Shaikh Abdus Salam in the chair in the morning.

The students expelled permanently are- Rezwan Siddiqi Kabbo, a student of law department under 2018-19 academic session and also a former activist of IU BCL unit and Hisham Nazir Shuvo of human resource management department under 2021-22 academic session and Mizanur Rahman Emon of the same department under the same session of the university.    �UNB



