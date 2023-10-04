Video
AI and green financing: A sustainable alliance

Published : Wednesday, 4 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 192
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir
Through a revolutionary fusion of technology and environmental responsibility, artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming a powerful force in the world of green funding. Due to the global drive towards sustainability and the need to deal with climate change, AI-powered solutions are revolutionizing how we fund and support ecologically beneficial businesses. From risk assessment to investment optimization, artificial intelligence (AI) can help create a greener, more sustainable future.
 
Artificial intelligence and green financing will change environmental conservation and resource distribution worldwide. This synergistic relationship is already delivering outcomes across sectors. The analysis and interpretation of enormous datasets pertaining to environmental performance, renewable energy, and carbon footprint are made possible by AI algorithms.
The international community values this AI-green funding combination. Innovations from governments, financial institutions, and technological businesses are balancing economic growth and environmental protection. AI-driven tools are becoming more affordable and accessible, making a sustainable future possible. AI offers hope for a more sustainable and affluent future as we transform our world.

Kazi Samiya Anjum Tilottama
Student, majoring in finance and supply chain management, North South University




