AI and green financing: A sustainable alliance
Dear Sir
Through a revolutionary fusion of technology and environmental responsibility, artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming a powerful force in the world of green funding. Due to the global drive towards sustainability and the need to deal with climate change, AI-powered solutions are revolutionizing how we fund and support ecologically beneficial businesses. From risk assessment to investment optimization, artificial intelligence (AI) can help create a greener, more sustainable future.
Artificial intelligence and green financing will change environmental conservation and resource distribution worldwide. This synergistic relationship is already delivering outcomes across sectors. The analysis and interpretation of enormous datasets pertaining to environmental performance, renewable energy, and carbon footprint are made possible by AI algorithms.
Kazi Samiya Anjum Tilottama
Student, majoring in finance and supply chain management, North South University