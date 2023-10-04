Are we prepped for a strong quake?







With the latest earthquake of 5.3-magnitude felt in Dhaka and other parts of the country on Monday, Bangladesh has experienced at least three moderate earthquakes since August 14 when an earthquake was felt across the country including the capital with a magnitude of 5.5 on the Richter scale. Earlier on September 17, an earthquake rocked Dhaka and surrounding areas with a magnitude of 4.2 on the Richter scale.



As per a survey by the National Center for Seismology of India, Dhaka has experienced at least 14 small to moderate earthquakes in a month within its 300 km radius and these foreshocks could indicate a major earthquake anytime in the future.

What will happen if a strong earthquake strikes Dhaka city when we are just awaiting a massive disaster sans adequate preparations? Unplanned urbanisation in the capital over the last few decades has created a chaotic, congested concrete jungle where most of the buildings are not earthquake-proof. Many ramshackle structures would just collapse to the earth in the blink of an eye.



The Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) has already sounded a warning for pre-emptive measures. Its survey conducted between 2018 and 2022 predicted that nearly three lakh buildings may collapse in an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.9 originating in the fault line that lies in Tangail. The death toll has been estimated to be at least two lakh with damage to properties remaining unaccounted for.



Yet despite this imminent danger, unfortunately, we have until now a little and no preparations at all to face such apocalyptic catastrophe if an earthquake occurs in Bangladesh with a magnitude of around 7 on the Richter scale. According to experts, it will be like just beyond imagination.



Although it is late, the government has carried out risk assessment and mapping for earthquakes in major cities including Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet. It also established many earthquake observation centers and installed specialised equipment to detect tremors in vulnerable locations.



The government has also undertaken a National Earthquake Contingency Plan that includes anticipating future risks and disaster management after a major earthquake. The government has also plan to train over 60,000 volunteers to deal with the situation in case of any major earthquake occurring in the Dhaka city.



But the major obstacle in the rescue operations after a strong earthquake in Dhaka will be narrow passages, pathways and roads and all these passages are most likely to be blocked after the collapse of thousands of houses, buildings and other structures altogether.



We believe that the government would think of it on a priority basis. Otherwise, predicted affected and stranded people after a possible strong earthquake in the Dhaka city could not be reached for evacuation.



