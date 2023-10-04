

How climate change is affecting our agriculture



According to the Paris Agreement, industrialized countries will take effective measures to avoid the climate crisis. At the same time, financial and technical assistance will be provided to the affected countries as compensations. But the Paris Agreement in reality did not see the expected results. In this regard, the industrialized countries did not "keep their word" at the Paris climate conference. However, most of the countries, including the industrialized countries, have to pay an extreme price to deal with the adverse effects of climate change due to the non-implementation of the promises given by the developed countries in the climate conference organized by the United Nations every year.



The climate is adversely affecting the entire world. It is also affecting Bangladesh. For this reason climate justice is very logical and necessary. We congratulate and welcome the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's speech on climate change from the perspective of the country and the world.

She commented that the major economies of the world should be honest about climate change to avoid climate crisis in such a difficult reality. She said, "I hope the countries will be honest about this and play a role in avoiding the upcoming climate crisis". She said this recently at the Climate Ambition Summit session on 'Delivering Climate Justice' at the Economic and Social Council Chamber at the United Nations Headquarters.



She said the experience of Bangladesh shows that investing in adaptation and early warning is right and meaningful. We hope our development partners will seize these opportunities to deliver climate justice."As an advocate of climate justice, "Bangladesh stands ready to support any constructive steps to advance this agenda."Bangladesh has requested the United Nations to conduct a nationwide demonstration on earthquake modeling.



As a result, by 2050, one-third of Bangladesh's land is expected to be submerged in water. For the same reason, the people of the coastal areas will also lose their homes and become homeless, their food habits will change. Many health problems will arise. The amount of salt water in the rivers will increase; the number of refugees will increase. 20 to 30 percent of species will be threatened with extinction and increasing salinity in those regions will lead to fresh water shortages.



Again, due to the increase in the temperature of the earth, summer diseases will increase with various diseases. Even food grains will become radioactive. In this situation, experts called climate change and environmental disaster as a threat for the current century. According to a global report on the climate service situation, 1 million and 20 thousand people have died in Bangladesh in the last 40 years due to various disasters including floods and cyclones. According to the study of the United States Climate Center, 42 million people in Bangladesh will be affected by floods by the year 2050.



Climate change is also adversely affecting Bangladesh's agricultural sector. Rice is the main cash crop of this country due to seasonal rainfall. But due to the severe impact of climate change, the temperature is increasing day by day and the rice cultivation is suffering. Untimely floods, rains, hailstorms are disrupting paddy cultivation. Experts blame climate change for the decline in jute cultivation. Due to reduced winter stability, the required temperature for crops is not available.



By the end of this century, global temperatures may rise by 4.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels. It will have an adverse effect on most areas of the world including Bangladesh. A global temperature rise of 4 degrees Celsius by 2090 will lead to more floods and droughts in South Asia. This will reduce food production. In such a situation, there is a demand for global initiatives to implement the Prime Minister's proposals given at the United Nations to resolve the climate risk.

The writer is Advisory Editor, Dainik Vorer Akash and General Secretary, Bangladesh Climate Change Journalists Forum



