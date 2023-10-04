10 nabbed in six districts







KHULNA: A Rapid Action Battalion-6 (RAB-6) team on Monday arrested two fake currency syndicate members in the city.

This was confirmed by a RAB-6 press release.





The RAB team also seized two button mobile phones, and two sim cards from their possession.



The arrested are Abdur Rahman Khan, 47, son of Sayed Ali Khan of Rajapur Upazila in Jhalkathi and Rana Majumder, 48, son of Anwar Hossain, of Ujirpur Upazila in Barisal.



They were involved in counterfeit currency business for a long time, said the press release. They have been handed over to the Labonchara PS. A case was filed with the PS in this connection.



RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR: Police arrested a man, who reportedly killed his elder brother over land dispute in Raipur Upazila of the district on Saturday, from Sadarghat area in the capital on Monday afternoon.



The arrested is Delwar Hossain Mridha, 50, younger brother of the victim, a resident of Kabirhat area under Bamni Union in the upazila.



Acting on a tip-off, a team of police conducted a raid in Sadarghat area and arrested the accused. Later on, he was sent to Raipura PS, said Shipon Barua, investigation officer of the case and officer in-charge (OC) of the PS.



Earlier, on Saturday night, the victim Saiful Alam Mridha, 60, succumbed to his injuries while he was being shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, after being attacked by his younger brother and other cohorts.



Later on, the victim's wife Nasima Begum lodged a murder case with the PS accusing nine persons.



"Three accused of the case were arrested by police and drives are underway to arrest others," said Md Samsul Arefin, sub-inspector (SI) of the PS.



KURIGRAM: Three people were arrested along with drugs in separate drives in Fulbari and Nageshwari upazilas of the district early Sunday.



Police, in an anti-drug drive, arrested two alleged drug peddlers along with three kilograms (kg) of hemp from Fulbari Upazila in the district early Sunday.



The arrested are: Samiul Islam, 35, and Ataur Rahman, 23, residents of Shimulbari Village in the upazila.



Fulbari PS OC Prankrishna Debnath said, acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers challenged a battery-run auto-rickshaw and arrested the duo red-handed along with the drugs.



A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with the PS in this regard.



Later on, the arrested were sent to jail following a court order, the OC added.



Police in another anti-drug drive, arrested a man along with 17 kg of hemp from Nageshwari Upazila in the district early Sunday.



The arrested man is Mizanur Rahman, a resident of South Ramkhana Kamartari Village at Ramkhana Union.



Police sources said, acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the village at about 2:15 am, and arrested the man along with the hemp.



Nageshwari PS OC Sarwar Parvej confirmed the matter. A case was filed in this regard with the PS under the Narcotics Control Act, the OC added.



CHANDPUR: Police arrested a woman along with 10,000 yaba tablets from Hajiganj Upazila of the district recently.



The arrested is Nasrin Begum, 25, a resident of Toragar Village under Hajiganj Municipality.



Police sources said, acting on a tip-off, a team of police led by SI Md Najim Uddin and SI Md Nurul Alam jointly conducted a drive in one Abu Mistri's house, and arrested the woman along with the drugs.



After sensing the presence of the law enforcers, Abu Mistri escaped the scene.



Hajiganj PS OC Muhammad Abdur Rashid said, a case was filed with the PS accusing three persons under the Narcotics Control Act.



Investigations are going on to arrest two other accused, the OC added.



CUMILLA: Police detained a local leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) from Sadar Dakshin Upazila along with drugs recently.



Detained Mehedi Hasan, 26, is Cumilla City Ward No. 22 BCL joint convener.



Sadar Dakshin PS OC Md Alamgir Bhuiyan confirmed the matter.



At around 8 pm, a team of police, on information, conducted a drive in Dakshin Sreeballavpur area of the upazila and detained Mehedi with 6,200 yaba tablets, two kg of hemp and some cash Taka, the OC said, adding that legal action will be taken against him.



Mehedi is an accused in seven more cases.



JALDHAKA, NILPHAMARI: Police, in a drive, arrested two alleged drug peddlers along with 400 bottles of phensedyl from Jaldhaka Upazila of the district recently.



The arrested persons are Saminur Islam, a resident of Chotokhata Village, and Mahabubur Rahman, of Gayabari Village under Dimla Upazila.



Jaldhaka PS officials confirmed the matter.



Police sources said, acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers from the PS conducted a drive in Chandihati Temple area under Balagram Union of the upazila, and arrested the duo along with the drugs.



During the drive, police also seized a pickup van used in the drugs trafficking.



