Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 4 October, 2023, 4:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

AI, Robotic Laboratory opens at PSTU

Published : Wednesday, 4 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90
Our Correspondent

AI, Robotic Laboratory opens at PSTU

AI, Robotic Laboratory opens at PSTU

PABNA, Oct 3: Pabna Science and Technology University (PSTU) inaugurated Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotic Laboratory on October 2.

Dr Hafiza Khatun, vice-chancellor (VC) of PSTU, opened the laboratory. Researcher Dr K M Salah Uddin attended the inaugural function  as the chief guest.

Among others, Dr Dilip Kumer Sarker, dean of the Engineering and Technology Department, Dr Md Abdur Rahaim, Dr Kamal Hossain, and Dr Nazmul Hossain were also present as special guests.

VC Dr Hafiza Khatun said, "If we have to do some good work, everybody should have to be helpful and supportive, and then we can build a Smart Bangladesh. Knowledge is expanded by sharing knowledge."



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


10 nabbed in six districts
AI, Robotic Laboratory opens at PSTU
Man dies from snakebite at Lohagara
School students suffer for water-logging at Sreemangal
Five people drown in four districts
Youth killed in clash over land dispute in Jamalpur
Security measures taken ahead of Durga Puja
1,500 families marooned at Raninagar, Atrai


Latest News
ICC World Cup 2023 kicks off tomorrow
Court to deliver verdict against PK Halder, 13 others on Oct 8
Madrasah teacher dies being hit by bus in Gazipur
Man held with Yaba pills in Rajbari
'Khlaeda Zia has an opportunity to seek presidential pardon'
ARSA, RSO leaders slaughtered in Ukhiya
Nucler fuel hand over ceremony for RNPP on Thursday
Court accepts chargesheet, issues warrant against Ishtiaq
Light to moderate rain likely over country
Sub-inspector among 2 killed in Dinajpur road mishap
Most Read News
Importance of timely Hernia repair and factors to consider
US visa sanctions: An illegit threat to our sovereignty and progress
Man arrested for killing brother in Laxmipur
Dr Yunus, 12 others summoned by ACC
Opening ceremony of ODI World Cup cancelled
By-polls in B'baria-2, Laxmipur-3 seats on Nov 5
US does not want to influence outcome of election in Bangladesh: State Dept
India tells Canada to withdraw over 40 diplomats
BNP's emergency press conference today
Shakib to attend Captains' Day event in Ahmedabad
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft