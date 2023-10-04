AI, Robotic Laboratory opens at PSTU



PABNA, Oct 3: Pabna Science and Technology University (PSTU) inaugurated Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotic Laboratory on October 2.Dr Hafiza Khatun, vice-chancellor (VC) of PSTU, opened the laboratory. Researcher Dr K M Salah Uddin attended the inaugural function as the chief guest.Among others, Dr Dilip Kumer Sarker, dean of the Engineering and Technology Department, Dr Md Abdur Rahaim, Dr Kamal Hossain, and Dr Nazmul Hossain were also present as special guests.VC Dr Hafiza Khatun said, "If we have to do some good work, everybody should have to be helpful and supportive, and then we can build a Smart Bangladesh. Knowledge is expanded by sharing knowledge."