Wednesday, 4 October, 2023, 4:02 PM
Home Countryside

Man dies from snakebite at Lohagara

Published : Wednesday, 4 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Our Correspondent

LOHAGARA, CHATTOGRAM, Oct 3: A 55-year-old man died after being bitten by a poisonous snake in  Lohagara Upazila of the district on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Md Yunus, 55, son of late Shamsul Islam, a resident of Ghonapara area under Amirabad Union in the upazila.

According to the deceased's family members, a poisonous snake bit him when he went to urinate beside a road.

He was taken to Lohagara Upazila Health Complex at night where he died while undergoing treatment.

Health and Family Planning Officer of the health complex Dr Mohammad Hanif confirmed the news.



