|
Man dies from snakebite at Lohagara
|
LOHAGARA, CHATTOGRAM, Oct 3: A 55-year-old man died after being bitten by a poisonous snake in Lohagara Upazila of the district on Monday night.
The deceased was identified as Md Yunus, 55, son of late Shamsul Islam, a resident of Ghonapara area under Amirabad Union in the upazila.
According to the deceased's family members, a poisonous snake bit him when he went to urinate beside a road.
He was taken to Lohagara Upazila Health Complex at night where he died while undergoing treatment.
Health and Family Planning Officer of the health complex Dr Mohammad Hanif confirmed the news.