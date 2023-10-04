

School students suffer for water-logging at Sreemangal



The school is along the Dhaka-Sylhet regional highway, having no water recession system. Students are also facing sporting disarray.



A visit found water-logging on the school ground. Due to stranded water, students' assembly are not held. Students and teachers have to go to bathroom walking filthy water.

According to the school sources, the water stagnation has been on the school ground since June 3. Besides, Thin water-logging remains on the ground for the whole year.



School authorities said, classes of six classes are held in a single room. For the last four months, all classes are taken in one single classroom.



There are 154 students in the school. But due to the water-logging, now very few students are attending classes.



School Head Teacher Indrajit Chandra Pal said, "The school is in front of Dhaka-Sylhet regional highway, having Saatgaon Bazar on one side and a local road on other side. So, normal rain creates water-logging."



After widening the side road, the water recession from the school ground is halted, he added.



An application was submitted to Upazila Education Officer and Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO on June 11 about the water-logging.





Sreemangal Upazila Primary Education Officer (Acting) Jotish Ranjan Das said, "Due to a problem about drain space, the water recession of the school ground is getting halted.



For the time being, union member has been asked to make a drain.



After getting project money, a permanent drain will be constructed.



We have discussed it with head teacher and local union members. I am in training. After coming back, I will talk in detail in this regard."



When contacted, Sreemangal UNO Ali Rajib Mahmud Mithun said, "On information from the school head teacher, I have sent there upazila engineers. The drainage system has been dysfunctional.



If we want to work, it is not possible before drying the ground. Some allocation has been given from the upazila. Engineer has informed me, a drainage system needs to be made along the road side. It needs space.



It needs to be informed to the DC office after talking with Roads & Highways. The problem is complex. I will solve this problem soon."



