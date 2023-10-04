Five people drown in four districts







GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A minor child drowned in a river in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Saturday while going to catch fish there.



The deceased was identified as Md Alfaz, 12, son of Sohel Mia, a resident of Pailkanda Village in the upazila.

Local Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Tariqul Islam Real said Alfaz drowned in the Sutia River at around 11 am after going for catching fish there.



Later on, the family members, with the help of locals, recovered the body in the afternoon, the UP chairman added.



NATORE: Two brothers drowned as their boat capsized in Halti Beel in Naldanga Upazila of the district on Friday evening.



The incident took place in Kholabaria area of the upazila at around 7 pm.



The deceased were identified as Abdur Rahman, 9, and Abdullah, 11, sons of Arif Islam of Arbab Village under Lalpur Upazila in the district.



According to locals, a group 16 people including the duo and their family members went to visit the beel, known as mini Cox's Bazar of the area, boarding on a shallow engine-run boat. On the way, the boat hit an electric pole and capsized in the middle of the river.



Although, 14 people managed to swim ashore but the two brothers went missing at that time.



On information, a diving team from Naldanga Fire Service and Civil Defence Department rescued them after one hour of attempt at around 8 pm and took to Natore Adhunik Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Naldanga Police Station (PS) Abul Kalam confirmed the matter, adding that the bodies of the brothers were handed over to the family members without autopsies upon their request.



COX'S BAZAR: A woman drowned as a tourist speedboat capsized in the Bay of Bengal in the district on Friday noon.



The incident took place around 3 kilometres away from Saint Martin Island Jetty Ghat at around 2:15 pm.



The deceased was identified as Saida Begum, a resident of Ward No. 3 and a former female member of Saint Martin UP.



Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) Media Officer Commander BN Khandaker Munif Taki said there were a total of 24 tourists and locals in a speedboat that left Teknaf.



On information that the boat capsized in the bay, the BCG members rushed there and rescued 23 people alive.



CHIRIRBANDAR, DINAJPUR: A schoolboy drowned in a beel in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district on Thursday.



The incident took place in Jharuar Beel in Khamar Satnala Village under Satnala Union of the upazila at around 11 am.



Deceased Mehedi Hasan, 15, was the son of Mizanur Rahman of Nashratpur Machhuapara Village in the upazila. He was a ninth grader at Nashratpur Palli Unnayan Adarsha High School.



Police and locals said Mehedi drowned in the beel while he along with some of his friends was bathing in it.



Later on, Mehedi was rescued and taken to Saidpur 100-bed Hospital in Nilphamari, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.



Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as per their request.



Chirirbandar PS OC Md Bazlur Rashid confirmed the incident.



