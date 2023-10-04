Youth killed in clash over land dispute in Jamalpur







The deceased was identified as Shamim Mia, 23, son of Rafiqul Islam alias Nayeb Ali, a resident of South Kushalnagar Village under Nilakhya Union of the upazila.



According to locals, there had been a loggerhead between the deceased's father Nayeb Ali and one Saiful Islam for a long time over a piece of land.

On Tuesday morning, members from the both groups were locked into a fight over the matter and attacked each other with lethal weapons, leaving at least 11 persons critically injured.



Later, the injured were taken to Bakshiganj and Shreebardi Upazila Health Complex but Shamim succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.



Officer-in-Charge of Bakshiganj Police Station Sohel Rana said, being informed, police rushed there and brought the situation under control.



BAKSHIGANJ, JAMALPUR, Oct 3: A young man was killed and 10 others were injured in a clash between two groups over land dispute in Bakshiganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.The deceased was identified as Shamim Mia, 23, son of Rafiqul Islam alias Nayeb Ali, a resident of South Kushalnagar Village under Nilakhya Union of the upazila.According to locals, there had been a loggerhead between the deceased's father Nayeb Ali and one Saiful Islam for a long time over a piece of land.On Tuesday morning, members from the both groups were locked into a fight over the matter and attacked each other with lethal weapons, leaving at least 11 persons critically injured.Later, the injured were taken to Bakshiganj and Shreebardi Upazila Health Complex but Shamim succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.Officer-in-Charge of Bakshiganj Police Station Sohel Rana said, being informed, police rushed there and brought the situation under control.