Security measures taken ahead of Durga Puja







KMP Commissioner Md Mozammel Haque has said in a press briefing held at the KMP headquarters on Monday afternoon.



The decision was taken at a meeting here in the morning, he said. KMP high officials, officer-in-charge of all police stations of KMP, among others, were present at the meeting.

He said, "The foolproof security will be given from a day before Durga Puja starts, which will continue until immersion of idols."



"KMP has also taken 13-point decisions to ensure peaceful celebration of the Durga Puja," the KMP boss said, adding that it will also set up a control room to monitor the situation during the Durga Puja.



The decision includes to deploy 10 members of law-enforcing agencies to every important puja mandap while eight members to deploy in each general puja mandap, to set up close circuit (CC) cameras at different strategic points to monitor the security measures by respective puja management committee, to refrain from making mike-sound during prayers, wearing caps and badges for volunteers and using 'Hello KMP' app and phone numbers of local police and fire service stations.



Mozammel Haque claimed that overall law and order in the city improved in the last few years as the rate of criminal acts came down during the period.



The KMP will deploy over 2,000 cops at 135 puja mandaps in the city and will set up 16 check-posts at different points in the metropolis aiming to ensure foolproof security during the festival.



Besides, the intelligence agencies are directed to intensify their round the clock vigilance in and around the city.



Earlier, KMP commissioner handed over a battery-run three wheeler rickshaw van to a poor man.



KHULNA, Oct 3: Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) has taken three-tier security arrangement to ensure peaceful celebration of upcoming Durga Puja, the largest religious festival of the Hindu community.KMP Commissioner Md Mozammel Haque has said in a press briefing held at the KMP headquarters on Monday afternoon.The decision was taken at a meeting here in the morning, he said. KMP high officials, officer-in-charge of all police stations of KMP, among others, were present at the meeting.He said, "The foolproof security will be given from a day before Durga Puja starts, which will continue until immersion of idols.""KMP has also taken 13-point decisions to ensure peaceful celebration of the Durga Puja," the KMP boss said, adding that it will also set up a control room to monitor the situation during the Durga Puja.The decision includes to deploy 10 members of law-enforcing agencies to every important puja mandap while eight members to deploy in each general puja mandap, to set up close circuit (CC) cameras at different strategic points to monitor the security measures by respective puja management committee, to refrain from making mike-sound during prayers, wearing caps and badges for volunteers and using 'Hello KMP' app and phone numbers of local police and fire service stations.Mozammel Haque claimed that overall law and order in the city improved in the last few years as the rate of criminal acts came down during the period.The KMP will deploy over 2,000 cops at 135 puja mandaps in the city and will set up 16 check-posts at different points in the metropolis aiming to ensure foolproof security during the festival.Besides, the intelligence agencies are directed to intensify their round the clock vigilance in and around the city.Earlier, KMP commissioner handed over a battery-run three wheeler rickshaw van to a poor man.