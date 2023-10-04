Video
Wednesday, 4 October, 2023, 4:01 PM
Countryside

1,500 families marooned at Raninagar, Atrai

Published : Wednesday, 4 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Our Correspondent

1,500 families marooned at Raninagar, Atrai

1,500 families marooned at Raninagar, Atrai

RANINAGAR, NAOGAON, Oct 3: Over 1,500 families have been marooned due to breaching of embankment in two upazilas of Naogaon.

The embankment of the Chhota Jamuna River in Raninagar Upazila has developed breaching at two points while the Atrai River has developed breaking at one point in Atrai Upazila.

In these upazilas, eight to ten villages have been inundated.

Aman paddy fields have been submerged while fish enclosures got washed away. The breaking occurred from September 27 night.

Being informed, officials concerned inspected the broken spots. They said, the water-confined families will be given food assistance.

Shahidul Islam of Nandaibari Village at Raninagar said, suddenly the Chhota Jamuna River started to swell, and the swelling has been continuing for the last two/three days.

Breaking occurred at Nandaibari Hafezia Madrasa point. Then water current broke the brick wall of a room of the madrasa.

Besides, half a kilometre away, another breaching occurred at Nandaibari point. It caused water entry into localities of Kishtapur, Malanchi, Nandaibari and several other villages.

About 400-500 families got marooned. Fish enclosures in these areas got washed away. Paddy and vegetable fields were submerged.

Raninagar Upazila Project Implementation Officer Mehedi Hasan said, about 150/200 families were marooned.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Farzana Haq said, about 20 hectares (ha) of paddy fields have been submerged while vegetable farms got sunken.

Fisheries Officer Shilpi Ray said, fishes of 23 ponds were floated away. Primarily the damage cost has been estimated at about Tk 2 lakh, she added.

Hatkalupara Union Chairman Afzal Hossain said, the Nandanali embankment of the Atrai River broke, flooding several villages. Atrai-Bandaikhara pucca road got broken at Nandanali Sardarpara point due to strong current.

Atrai Upazila Project Implementation Officer Zia Uddin Ahmed said, about 1,000 families have been water-confined. Local farmers said, about 10 ha of paddy fields have gone under water.

Atrai Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sanchwita Biswas said, "We are in affected areas and trying to protect the embankment. We have informed the deputy commissioner for food assistance. We are expecting to get it soon."





1,500 families marooned at Raninagar, Atrai


