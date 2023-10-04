Plying tourist boats at Halti Beel banned





NATORE, Oct 3: Tourist boats have been suspended at Halti Beel in Naldanga Upazila of the district to avoid accidents.

It has been stopped by the district administration.



According to administration sources, recently two children died of boat accident in the beel because of carelessness. It was reported, many died of boat accidents in the beel before.

In this situation, the administration issued an order of stopping boat plying until necessary equipment and life-jacket are given to tourists.



Naldanga Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Akramul Haque confirmed the news. The movement of tourist-carrying boats has been disallowed in a notice, with effect from Saturday, he added.



He further said, various instructions have been given to boat owners for providing safety tools, such as life jacket.



They have also been asked to end boat plying before evening and not to allow passengers to sit on boat roofs, and if anybody disobeys the order, he should be punished, he added.



But those who have personal boats, they can operate these for their personal purposes, the UNO maintained.



The UNO also advised boatmen to form a committee so that the administration can communicate with them easily.



