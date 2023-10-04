Video
Armenia ratifies ICC founding treaty, angering Russia

Published : Wednesday, 4 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM

YEREVAN, Oct 3: Armenian lawmakers approved a key step towards joining the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Tuesday, a move that is set to escalate tensions with the ex-Soviet country's traditional ally Moscow.

Russia said it was "wrong" to ratify the treaty to join the international court, which in March issued an arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin over the war in Ukraine and the illegal deportation of children to Russia.

ICC members are expected to make the arrest if the Russian leader sets foot on their territory.

The vote illustrated a growing chasm between Moscow and Yerevan, which has grown angry with the Kremlin over its perceived inaction over Armenia's long-standing confrontation with Azerbaijan.     �AFP




