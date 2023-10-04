Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 4 October, 2023, 4:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Kohli stardom supreme as stage set for World Cup opener

Published : Wednesday, 4 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111

Kohli stardom supreme as stage set for World Cup opener

Kohli stardom supreme as stage set for World Cup opener

AHMEDABAD, OCT 3: If you can judge a tournament by the number of replica tops sold, the Cricket World Cup in India opening this week already has a winner -- home superstar batsman Virat Kohli.

On the crowded streets outside the world's biggest cricket arena -- the 130,000-capacity Narendra Modi Stadium, which will host the opening match between defending champions England and New Zealand on Thursday -- hawkers report a brisk trade.

Some customers are snapping up the blue top with the name of England captain Jos Buttler, and others the black shirt of Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson.

But Kohli's Number 18 is the outright winner, sellers said.

"There is a huge demand for T-shirts and caps with Kohli's name," said Saurabh, who goes by one name, selling jerseys outside the stadium in Ahmedabad in Gujarat state.

"He is the star along with (India captain) Rohit Sharma -- and we make lot of money because of them."

Known as "King Kohli" for his prolific run-scoring, the star batsman has amassed 13,083 ODI runs including 47 centuries in 281 matches.

Kohli, 34, remains hugely popular on social media with millions of followers. He is a crowd favourite, and fans have previously crashed through security to touch his feet or take a selfie.

Broadcasters are busy setting up their studios -- with millions in India alone expected to watch live -- while groundstaff labour in blazing 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit) heat to get the pitch ready for play.

The epic tournament features 10 nations playing 48 matches over 46 days at 10 different venues.

The Ahmedabad arena -- nearly a third bigger than the Melbourne Cricket Ground -- will be host to five matches, including the final on November 19.

Organisers and officials say the tournament's blockbuster clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan on October 14 at the venue remains the most eagerly awaited match, but that demand is strong for other games too.

"The biggest rush is for the India-Pakistan match, and a lot of people will be coming from overseas," chief executive of the Gujarat Cricket Association Dhiraj Jogani told AFP.

For the opener, England verus New Zealand, Jogani expects "around 70,000 fans", meaning the stadium will be just over half full, although tickets are still on sale.

"There is huge demand for tickets in every match," he added. "Maybe the match involving Afghanistan (against South Africa) would be a bit weak, but for the rest there would be a sizeable number."

Chain said demand for the International Cricket Council's official mascots cricketing superheroes "Blaze" and "Tonk" had been high.

"There was a craze when they made their appearance at a city mall," she said. "There is excitement among the people, we Gujaratis are crazy about cricket."    �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Chelsea stun Fulham with quickfire double
England face New Zealand in WC opener
Kohli stardom supreme as stage set for World Cup opener
Bangladesh concede 18-55 point defeat against India
Porto chance for Barca to prove progress in Xavi's 100th game
Selim Hossain's dream remains unfulfilled in Asiad
Jaiswal ton leads India into Asian Games semis, Pakistan also through
Tigers reach Dharamshala sans Shakib Al Hasan


Latest News
ICC World Cup 2023 kicks off tomorrow
Court to deliver verdict against PK Halder, 13 others on Oct 8
Madrasah teacher dies being hit by bus in Gazipur
Man held with Yaba pills in Rajbari
'Khlaeda Zia has an opportunity to seek presidential pardon'
ARSA, RSO leaders slaughtered in Ukhiya
Nucler fuel hand over ceremony for RNPP on Thursday
Court accepts chargesheet, issues warrant against Ishtiaq
Light to moderate rain likely over country
Sub-inspector among 2 killed in Dinajpur road mishap
Most Read News
Importance of timely Hernia repair and factors to consider
US visa sanctions: An illegit threat to our sovereignty and progress
Man arrested for killing brother in Laxmipur
Dr Yunus, 12 others summoned by ACC
Opening ceremony of ODI World Cup cancelled
By-polls in B'baria-2, Laxmipur-3 seats on Nov 5
US does not want to influence outcome of election in Bangladesh: State Dept
India tells Canada to withdraw over 40 diplomats
BNP's emergency press conference today
Shakib to attend Captains' Day event in Ahmedabad
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft