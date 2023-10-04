Video
latest
Sports

Asian Games Kabaddi

Bangladesh concede 18-55 point defeat against India

Published : Wednesday, 4 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91

Three-time silver medalists of Asian Games Bangladesh Men's Kabaddi team suffered 18-55 point defeat against India in their 2nd Group A match of the 19th Asian Games Kabaddi at the Xiaoshan Guali Sports Center in Hangzhou on Tuesday.
India  dominated the first half by 24-9 point.

Stronger India created strong pressure over Bangladesh in the entire match to earn the convincing victory, featuring four creditable lonas (all out)
Despite the day's humiliating defeat, the Indian coach of Bangladesh team Ramesh Reddy wants to give more time to his players and still hopeful to qualify for the semifinal by winning remaining two group matches.

Bangladesh men's team, which was placed in five-team Group A with India, Chinese Taipei, Japan and Thailand, will play Chinese Taipei on Wednesday at 7:30 am and Thailand on Thursday at 1 pm in the remaining group matches.

Top two teams of the group will play in the semifinal on Oct 6 while the final match will be held on Oct 7 at 2 pm.    �UNB



