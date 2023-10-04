|
Asian Games Kabaddi
Bangladesh concede 18-55 point defeat against India
|
Three-time silver medalists of Asian Games Bangladesh Men's Kabaddi team suffered 18-55 point defeat against India in their 2nd Group A match of the 19th Asian Games Kabaddi at the Xiaoshan Guali Sports Center in Hangzhou on Tuesday.
India dominated the first half by 24-9 point.
Stronger India created strong pressure over Bangladesh in the entire match to earn the convincing victory, featuring four creditable lonas (all out)
Bangladesh men's team, which was placed in five-team Group A with India, Chinese Taipei, Japan and Thailand, will play Chinese Taipei on Wednesday at 7:30 am and Thailand on Thursday at 1 pm in the remaining group matches.
Top two teams of the group will play in the semifinal on Oct 6 while the final match will be held on Oct 7 at 2 pm. �UNB