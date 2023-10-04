Video
Selim Hossain's dream remains unfulfilled in Asiad

Published : Wednesday, 4 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Ace Boxer from Bangladesh Selim Hossain could not fulfil his dream to end the country's 37-year medal drought in any individual event in the Asiad after the boxer lost to Japan's Shudai Harada in the medal match of the men's 51-57kg of the 19th Asian Games at the Hangzhou Gymnasium in China on Tuesday.

Selim needed a win on the day to confirm Bangladesh's second medal in the ongoing games.

Earlier, the 31-year-old boxer defeated boxers from Sri Lanka and Tajikistan in the knockout stages and secured the final stage. photo: BOA



