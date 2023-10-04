Video
Jaiswal ton leads India into Asian Games semis, Pakistan also through

Published : Wednesday, 4 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 174

HANGZHOU, OCT 3: Explosive opener Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed seven sixes in a sublime maiden T20 century as India's men opened their first Asian Games campaign with a 23-run defeat of gutsy Nepal on Tuesday.

Pakistan also reached the semi-finals, crushing Hong Kong by 68 runs with experienced all-rounder Khushdil Shah taking 3-13.

After winning the toss and opting to bat, Jaiswal's masterful 100, from 49 balls, plus late fireworks from Rinku Singh (37 not out) and Shivam Dube (25 not out) helped them to 202-4.

Nepal had bludgeoned a record 314-3 against Mongolia in the qualifying rounds, but they could only manage 179-9 in reply, with Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi taking three wickets each.

Bangladesh won the men's title in 2010 while Sri Lanka are defending champions, with Afghanistan runners-up both times.
Along with Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, India entered the Hangzhou Games at the quarter-final stage.

Hong Kong similarly collapsed, to 55-5, but they had no-one of Jamal's class to bail them out and were bowled for 92. Jaiswal got India off to a scorching start and they were cruising at 103 without loss.

But when Gaikwad fell slogging to deep mid-wicket on 25 it sparked a mini-collapse with Tilak Varma (two) and Jitesh Sharma (five) soon following.

At the other end, Jaiswal, who played in the Test and T20 series against the West Indies in July, smacked seven sixes and eight fours in his ton.

The 21-year-old's luck ran out soon after, caught on the ropes by Abinash Bohara.

In reply, Nepal were motoring at 62-1 in the eighth over, but the introduction of leg-spinner Bishnoi put the brakes on.

Sri Lanka face Afghanistan and Bangladesh take on Malaysia in the other quarter-finals on Wednesday.    �AFP



