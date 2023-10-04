Video
ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023

Tigers reach Dharamshala sans Shakib Al Hasan

Published : Wednesday, 4 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

The Bangladesh Cricket Team reached at Dharamshala on Tuesday from Guwahati to play their first two matches of the forthcoming World Cup.
 
A chartered flight carried the Tigers to cross two thousand and five hundred kilometers to reach in Himachal Pradesh.

Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz posted his picture on facebook and captioned "Touchdown Dharamshala". The players of Bangladesh took rest on Tuesday and will start practicing today.

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan didn't come with the team rather he went to Ahmedabad to attend in the programme of "the Captain's Day" today along with other captains and the Tigers' skipper will join the team from Ahmedabad directly.

The Tigers will take on Afghanistan in their first match on October 7 and England on October 10 at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium.

They will then move from Dharamshala to Tamil Nadu as their match against New Zealand will be held at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 13 as the Bangladesh-India match will take place on October 19 at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

They will meet with South Africa at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Netherlands at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Pakistan at the same venue, Sri Lanka at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi and Australia at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on October 24, October 28, October 31, November 6 and November 11 respectively.

Earlier, Bangladesh left home on September 27 for Guwahati where they played two warm-up matches. They beat Sri Lanka in the first warm-up match by seven wickets and lost the following one to England by four wickets.

The biggest cricketing event in the World is going to kick start with the match between England and New Zealand on October 5 after the opening ceremony on October 4.

Top four sides of the ten participating nations will play semifinals on November 15 and 16 with the final of the event on November 19.



Tigers reach Dharamshala sans Shakib Al Hasan


