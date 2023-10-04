

Tigers reach Dharamshala sans Shakib Al Hasan



A chartered flight carried the Tigers to cross two thousand and five hundred kilometers to reach in Himachal Pradesh.



Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz posted his picture on facebook and captioned "Touchdown Dharamshala". The players of Bangladesh took rest on Tuesday and will start practicing today.

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan didn't come with the team rather he went to Ahmedabad to attend in the programme of "the Captain's Day" today along with other captains and the Tigers' skipper will join the team from Ahmedabad directly.



The Tigers will take on Afghanistan in their first match on October 7 and England on October 10 at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium.



They will then move from Dharamshala to Tamil Nadu as their match against New Zealand will be held at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 13 as the Bangladesh-India match will take place on October 19 at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.



Earlier, Bangladesh left home on September 27 for Guwahati where they played two warm-up matches. They beat Sri Lanka in the first warm-up match by seven wickets and lost the following one to England by four wickets.



The biggest cricketing event in the World is going to kick start with the match between England and New Zealand on October 5 after the opening ceremony on October 4.



Top four sides of the ten participating nations will play semifinals on November 15 and 16 with the final of the event on November 19.



