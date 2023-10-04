Video
Home Business

150 meters high Dhaka Tower to be BD’s tallest building

Published : Wednesday, 4 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Business Correspondent

Construction on OMA's first project in Bangladesh, the Dhaka Tower, has just started. Reaching a height of 150 meters and spanning 180,000 sqm in office space, the project is set to stand as one of the tallest buildings in the country.
 
This scheme marks a significant milestone in the urban landscape of Bangladesh, designed by OMA in collaboration with local real-estate developer Shanta Holdings, reports ArchDaily, a weblog covering architectural news, projects, products, events, interviews and competitions, opinion pieces, among others, catering to architects, designers and other interested parties.

It is currently based in Santiago, with offices in Berlin.

The Office for Metropolitan Architecture (OMA) is an international architectural firm with offices in Rotterdam, New York, Hong Kong, Doha, and Australia. It is a leading international partnership practicing architecture, urbanism, and cultural analysis.

As one of the world's fastest-growing economies, Bangladesh's five decades of independence place it as the second-largest economy in the South Asian region.

As a testament to this growth, the country's capital city, Dhaka, is undergoing a transformation of equal magnitude.

The Dhaka Tower emerges as a landmark in this evolving cityscape, situated within a commercial district on the outskirts of Tejgaon.

Although the district was formerly known for its industrial activities, Tejgaon has now become a bustling hub, housing local and multinational corporations.

Situated strategically along the Hatirjheel Lake, the Dhaka Tower is characterized by its unique and simple form. The massing is identified by two triangular floor plates merging through the rectangular core.

The scheme offers panoramic views of the lake and allows for copious natural daylight optimized through the use of fritted glass. Unlike traditional tower designs, the base of.

Dhaka Tower takes on a pyramid shape, incorporating various spacious atriums that connect with the outdoor space.

This foundation is a vibrant hub connecting the interior with the landscaped exterior areas. These triple-height lobbies are programmed with a curated retail and dining establishments selection.

The Tower's interior is adorned with a pattern inspired by Dhaka's waterscape.

The artistic element pays tribute to the city's heritage and connects the structure to its cultural context and surroundings.

The structure's base incorporated an expansive exhibition space that reaches 40 m high.

Designed to enhance the cultural tapestry, the venue will showcase art, culture, and innovation in the cityscape. At the top of the tower is a dining experience that offers panoramic views of the city.

Adjacent to the restaurant, a publicly accessible two-tier observation deck invites residents and visitors to enjoy the metropolis from an elevated vantage point.

OMA recently completed their first-ever Tokyo tower, designed by Shohei Shigematsu and OMA New York. The Toranomon Hills Station Tower is an emerging global business center and urban hub, opening this fall.




