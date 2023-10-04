Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 4 October, 2023, 4:00 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Berger young painters art race winner’s piece showcased in NY

Published : Wednesday, 4 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Business Desk

Md. Moazzem Hossain, the first runner-up in the 26th Berger Young Painters Art Competition, had the honour of seeing his painting displayed at the New York (NY) International Art Exhibition recently, says a press release.

Alongside renowned artists like Mustafa Monwar, Hashem Khan, RafiqunNabi, and Monirul Islam, Moazzem Hossain's artworks graced the 'Colors of Freedom' exhibition at Gallery Artifact in downtown Manhattan.

This unique opportunity to exhibit alongside Bangladesh's legendary painters will surely inspire our country's upcoming generations of artists.

Experts in the industry firmly believe that Bangladesh's rich artistic heritage can now shine brightly on the international stage.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


150 meters high Dhaka Tower to be BD’s tallest building
Southeast Bank inks deal with Akter Properties
Berger young painters art race winner’s piece showcased in NY
Salman inaugurates FBCCI innovation, research centre
Sesame Workshop Bangladesh signs deal with Watermark
IFIC Bank Remittance Road Show in NY held
Bangladesh hopes to regain pre-Covid economic momentum by end FY24
LG launches Korea visit and health check-up campaign


Latest News
ICC World Cup 2023 kicks off tomorrow
Court to deliver verdict against PK Halder, 13 others on Oct 8
Madrasah teacher dies being hit by bus in Gazipur
Man held with Yaba pills in Rajbari
'Khlaeda Zia has an opportunity to seek presidential pardon'
ARSA, RSO leaders slaughtered in Ukhiya
Nucler fuel hand over ceremony for RNPP on Thursday
Court accepts chargesheet, issues warrant against Ishtiaq
Light to moderate rain likely over country
Sub-inspector among 2 killed in Dinajpur road mishap
Most Read News
Importance of timely Hernia repair and factors to consider
US visa sanctions: An illegit threat to our sovereignty and progress
Man arrested for killing brother in Laxmipur
Dr Yunus, 12 others summoned by ACC
Opening ceremony of ODI World Cup cancelled
By-polls in B'baria-2, Laxmipur-3 seats on Nov 5
US does not want to influence outcome of election in Bangladesh: State Dept
India tells Canada to withdraw over 40 diplomats
BNP's emergency press conference today
Shakib to attend Captains' Day event in Ahmedabad
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft