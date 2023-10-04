Berger young painters art race winner’s piece showcased in NY







Md. Moazzem Hossain, the first runner-up in the 26th Berger Young Painters Art Competition, had the honour of seeing his painting displayed at the New York (NY) International Art Exhibition recently, says a press release.Alongside renowned artists like Mustafa Monwar, Hashem Khan, RafiqunNabi, and Monirul Islam, Moazzem Hossain's artworks graced the 'Colors of Freedom' exhibition at Gallery Artifact in downtown Manhattan.This unique opportunity to exhibit alongside Bangladesh's legendary painters will surely inspire our country's upcoming generations of artists.Experts in the industry firmly believe that Bangladesh's rich artistic heritage can now shine brightly on the international stage.