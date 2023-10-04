Salman inaugurates FBCCI innovation, research centre







Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman inaugurated the FBCCI Innovation and Research Center as the chief guest.



This Initiative of FBCCI is aimed at addressing the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution and fostering growth in the private sector through research and policy support, says a press release.

FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam, former president Md. Jashim Uddin, former senior vice-president Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu and members of the Governing Body of FIRC were present at the inaugural programme, said a press release.



Speaking on the occasion, Salman emphasized using this center as a training institute and advised bringing top trainers from other countries such as India, Malaysia, Thailand, and the USA. He also talked about "ToT" and shared his valuable ideas on building innovation, research and training floors.



After the inauguration, the second meeting of the Governing Body of FIRC was held with Chairman of this center and former president of the FBCCI Md. Jashim Uddin in the chair.



The FBCCI Innovation & Research Centre has been committed to working with a number of partners from industry and academia which will make a positive impact on the business world.



It has already formed a MoU with Faction AI, a USA-based Company to enhance cooperation in establishing the center.



MoU with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF), Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) are in progress.



Among Others, FBCCI vice-president and member of the FIRC governing body Shomi Kaiser, Abul Kashem Khan, Mohammad Ali Khokon, Shamim Ahmed, Nadia Binte Amin, and CEO of the center Bikarno Kumar Ghosh were present at the meeting.



The FIRC stands as a dedicated institution, firmly committed to advancing the realms of innovation and research within the borders of Bangladesh aiming to collaborate closely with the government to shape innovation policies and support industry-led research initiatives, bridging gaps between various sectors for sustainable growth.



It will be organised to promote Innovation and Research for all commercial organisations of Bangladesh especially member organisations of the FBCCI, and will bring together top-class researchers, trainers, and young professionals to develop and commercialize new technologies that have the potential to solve business's most pressing challenges.



The FBCCI Innovation and Research Center (FIRC), a pioneering venture initiated by the apex trade body (FBCCI) of the country, officially started its journey in Dhaka recently.Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman inaugurated the FBCCI Innovation and Research Center as the chief guest.This Initiative of FBCCI is aimed at addressing the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution and fostering growth in the private sector through research and policy support, says a press release.FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam, former president Md. Jashim Uddin, former senior vice-president Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu and members of the Governing Body of FIRC were present at the inaugural programme, said a press release.Speaking on the occasion, Salman emphasized using this center as a training institute and advised bringing top trainers from other countries such as India, Malaysia, Thailand, and the USA. He also talked about "ToT" and shared his valuable ideas on building innovation, research and training floors.After the inauguration, the second meeting of the Governing Body of FIRC was held with Chairman of this center and former president of the FBCCI Md. Jashim Uddin in the chair.The FBCCI Innovation & Research Centre has been committed to working with a number of partners from industry and academia which will make a positive impact on the business world.It has already formed a MoU with Faction AI, a USA-based Company to enhance cooperation in establishing the center.MoU with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF), Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) are in progress.Among Others, FBCCI vice-president and member of the FIRC governing body Shomi Kaiser, Abul Kashem Khan, Mohammad Ali Khokon, Shamim Ahmed, Nadia Binte Amin, and CEO of the center Bikarno Kumar Ghosh were present at the meeting.The FIRC stands as a dedicated institution, firmly committed to advancing the realms of innovation and research within the borders of Bangladesh aiming to collaborate closely with the government to shape innovation policies and support industry-led research initiatives, bridging gaps between various sectors for sustainable growth.It will be organised to promote Innovation and Research for all commercial organisations of Bangladesh especially member organisations of the FBCCI, and will bring together top-class researchers, trainers, and young professionals to develop and commercialize new technologies that have the potential to solve business's most pressing challenges.