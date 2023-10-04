Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 4 October, 2023, 4:00 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Salman inaugurates FBCCI innovation, research centre

Published : Wednesday, 4 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Business Correspondent

The FBCCI Innovation and Research Center (FIRC), a pioneering venture initiated by the apex trade body (FBCCI) of the country, officially started its journey in Dhaka recently.

Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman inaugurated the FBCCI Innovation and Research Center as the chief guest.

This Initiative of FBCCI is aimed at addressing the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution and fostering growth in the private sector through research and policy support, says a press release.

FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam, former president Md. Jashim Uddin, former senior vice-president Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu and members of the Governing Body of FIRC were present at the inaugural programme, said a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, Salman emphasized using this center as a training institute and advised bringing top trainers from other countries such as India, Malaysia, Thailand, and the USA. He also talked about "ToT" and shared his valuable ideas on building innovation, research and training floors.

After the inauguration, the second meeting of the Governing Body of FIRC was held with Chairman of this center and former president of the FBCCI Md. Jashim Uddin in the chair.

The FBCCI Innovation & Research Centre has been committed to working with a number of partners from industry and academia which will make a positive impact on the business world.

It has already formed a MoU with Faction AI, a USA-based Company to enhance cooperation in establishing the center.

MoU with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF), Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) are in progress.

Among Others, FBCCI vice-president and member of the FIRC governing body Shomi Kaiser, Abul Kashem Khan, Mohammad Ali Khokon, Shamim Ahmed, Nadia Binte Amin, and CEO of the center Bikarno Kumar Ghosh were present at the meeting.

The FIRC stands as a dedicated institution, firmly committed to advancing the realms of innovation and research within the borders of Bangladesh aiming to collaborate closely with the government to shape innovation policies and support industry-led research initiatives, bridging gaps between various sectors for sustainable growth.

It will be organised to promote Innovation and Research for all commercial organisations of Bangladesh especially member organisations of the FBCCI, and will bring together top-class researchers, trainers, and young professionals to develop and commercialize new technologies that have the potential to solve business's most pressing challenges.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


150 meters high Dhaka Tower to be BD’s tallest building
Southeast Bank inks deal with Akter Properties
Berger young painters art race winner’s piece showcased in NY
Salman inaugurates FBCCI innovation, research centre
Sesame Workshop Bangladesh signs deal with Watermark
IFIC Bank Remittance Road Show in NY held
Bangladesh hopes to regain pre-Covid economic momentum by end FY24
LG launches Korea visit and health check-up campaign


Latest News
ICC World Cup 2023 kicks off tomorrow
Court to deliver verdict against PK Halder, 13 others on Oct 8
Madrasah teacher dies being hit by bus in Gazipur
Man held with Yaba pills in Rajbari
'Khlaeda Zia has an opportunity to seek presidential pardon'
ARSA, RSO leaders slaughtered in Ukhiya
Nucler fuel hand over ceremony for RNPP on Thursday
Court accepts chargesheet, issues warrant against Ishtiaq
Light to moderate rain likely over country
Sub-inspector among 2 killed in Dinajpur road mishap
Most Read News
Importance of timely Hernia repair and factors to consider
US visa sanctions: An illegit threat to our sovereignty and progress
Man arrested for killing brother in Laxmipur
Dr Yunus, 12 others summoned by ACC
Opening ceremony of ODI World Cup cancelled
By-polls in B'baria-2, Laxmipur-3 seats on Nov 5
US does not want to influence outcome of election in Bangladesh: State Dept
India tells Canada to withdraw over 40 diplomats
BNP's emergency press conference today
Shakib to attend Captains' Day event in Ahmedabad
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft