

Sesame Workshop Bangladesh signs deal with Watermark



The official signing ceremony took place at the Sesame Workshop Bangladesh office in Dhaka recently, says a press release.



Representing their respective organizations, Shah Alam, Head of Sesame Workshop Bangladesh, and Md Palash Miah, Chief Executive Officer of Watermark, officially endorsed the agreement, marking a momentous union of expertise and creativity.

Under this MoU, Watermark will collaborate to enhance various online and community-based initiatives associated with Sisimpur.



These initiatives will encompass the organization of the Sisimpur Mela, awareness programs within schools, hosting awareness sessions for parents, and the production of mini-series for digital platforms, among other activities.



A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been officially signed between Sesame Workshop Bangladesh, the producer of popular children's show Sisimpur, and a leading advertising agency Watermark.The official signing ceremony took place at the Sesame Workshop Bangladesh office in Dhaka recently, says a press release.Representing their respective organizations, Shah Alam, Head of Sesame Workshop Bangladesh, and Md Palash Miah, Chief Executive Officer of Watermark, officially endorsed the agreement, marking a momentous union of expertise and creativity.Under this MoU, Watermark will collaborate to enhance various online and community-based initiatives associated with Sisimpur.These initiatives will encompass the organization of the Sisimpur Mela, awareness programs within schools, hosting awareness sessions for parents, and the production of mini-series for digital platforms, among other activities.