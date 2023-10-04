Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 4 October, 2023, 3:59 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

IFIC Bank Remittance Road Show in NY held

Published : Wednesday, 4 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 155
Business Desk

IFIC Bank Remittance Road Show in NY held

IFIC Bank Remittance Road Show in NY held

IFIC Bank organized 'Remittance Road Show' in different areas of New York to increase the flow of remittances to Bangladesh through legitimate banking channels.

The four-day road show was held from September 24 to September 28 in Queens, Jamaica, Bronx and Brooklyn in New York City, says a press release.

The road show was organized to promote fast, easy and secure remittance exchange through IFIC, the country's largest bank with highest number of branches and uposhakhas.

At each show, various steps taken by IFIC Bank to increase remittance flow were highlighted before the invited US diaspora and non-resident Bangladeshis.

Members of the bank's Board of Directors, A. R. M. Nazmus Sakib, Quamrun Naher Ahmed, Md. Golam Mostofa, Sudhangshu Shekhar Biswas, Managing Director and Chief Executive of the Bank Shah Alam Sarwar participated in the program along with non-resident Bangladeshi residing in New York.

The road show becomes live event with spontaneous participation of expatriate Bangladeshis.

Shah Alam Sarwar, the Managing Director and Chief Executive of IFIC Bank highlighted the activities of the bank which is well-known for its expansive branch network and has significantly enhanced the accessibility to its services to the public.

This development allows expatriates to send remittances to their loved ones efficiently and securely through both traditional banking channels and Mobile Financial Services (MFS).  

Furthermore, the road show not only addressed expatriate inquiries but also placed a distinct focus on bolstering the flow of expatriate income to Bangladesh, while promoting the utilization of legitimate remittance channels.

Meanwhile, the New York State Assembly praised IFIC Bank as the main sponsor of the 'Bangladeshi Migrant Day and Trade Fair - 2023' held in Manhattan, New York on September 22 and 23 in recognition of its unique support to Bangladeshi expatriates living in New York.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


150 meters high Dhaka Tower to be BD’s tallest building
Southeast Bank inks deal with Akter Properties
Berger young painters art race winner’s piece showcased in NY
Salman inaugurates FBCCI innovation, research centre
Sesame Workshop Bangladesh signs deal with Watermark
IFIC Bank Remittance Road Show in NY held
Bangladesh hopes to regain pre-Covid economic momentum by end FY24
LG launches Korea visit and health check-up campaign


Latest News
ICC World Cup 2023 kicks off tomorrow
Court to deliver verdict against PK Halder, 13 others on Oct 8
Madrasah teacher dies being hit by bus in Gazipur
Man held with Yaba pills in Rajbari
'Khlaeda Zia has an opportunity to seek presidential pardon'
ARSA, RSO leaders slaughtered in Ukhiya
Nucler fuel hand over ceremony for RNPP on Thursday
Court accepts chargesheet, issues warrant against Ishtiaq
Light to moderate rain likely over country
Sub-inspector among 2 killed in Dinajpur road mishap
Most Read News
Importance of timely Hernia repair and factors to consider
US visa sanctions: An illegit threat to our sovereignty and progress
Man arrested for killing brother in Laxmipur
Dr Yunus, 12 others summoned by ACC
Opening ceremony of ODI World Cup cancelled
By-polls in B'baria-2, Laxmipur-3 seats on Nov 5
US does not want to influence outcome of election in Bangladesh: State Dept
India tells Canada to withdraw over 40 diplomats
BNP's emergency press conference today
Shakib to attend Captains' Day event in Ahmedabad
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft