LG launches Korea visit and health check-up campaign

Published : Wednesday, 4 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 192
Business Desk

In commemoration of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and Korea, LG Electronics has launched the "Buy LG, Explore Korea" campaign.

The campaign was inaugurated at the LG head office in Gulshan, Dhaka Sunday with the aim of further strengthening the friendship and bilateral ties between the two nations, says a press release.

The campaign, set to run from October 1st to October 31st, promises exciting rewards for customers.

Those who purchase LG products and register on the LG.com website during this period stand a chance to win a seven-day, six-night trip to Korea.

As an added bonus, participants will also receive a free medical check-up.

The event was attended by the managing director of LG Bangladesh Branch Office, Peter Ko, Head of corporate Brand, Hasan Mahmudul and other dignitaries.

This initiative is expected to solidify the enduring bond and mutual cooperation between Bangladesh and Korea.



