Nagad clients can now watch Cricket WC matches on Rabbithole







Cricket lovers will be able to watch all world cup matches of their favourite teams under this pack, which will expire on 20 November this year, at a very minimal cost. Usually, Rabbithole's monthly pack costs BDT 99.



If it is taken into calculation, a subscriber will have to spend BDT 198 if he or she wants to watch all matches on the video streaming platform. But exclusively for Nagad customers, the cost is only BDT 60.

To avail of the exciting subscription package, a customer needs to visit Rabbithole website (?https://www.rabbitholebd.com/?) or App, choose "Nagad World Cup pack" and make the payment through Nagad gateway.



To this end, Nagad and Rabbithole have entered a partnership. Maruful Islam Jhalak, executive director of Nagad Ltd., and A.S.M. Rafiq Ullah, chief executive officer of Content Matters, a mother company of Rabbithole, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides at Nagad's head office on Monday.



Sadat Adnan Ahmad, chief marketing officer of Nagad, and Mohammad Mahbub Sobhan, head of Business Sales of Nagad also attended the event.



Commencing on 3 October 2023, the special campaign will remain valid till 19 October, meaning that Nagad users will not be eligible to purchase the special pack once this tenure ends.



Besides, a customer will be allowed to enjoy this package once during the whole campaign period, subject to fulfilling all relevant terms and conditions.



