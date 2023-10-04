Video
Robi joins cricket frenzy thru its WC theme song

Published : Wednesday, 4 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 178
Business Desk

Robi Axiata Limited has unveiled its World Cup theme song- "Jani Bangladesh Parbe Tumio", for the Bangladeshi cricket fans.

This melodious theme song encapsulates the boundless love and admiration shared by millions of fans across Bangladesh hold for their beloved Tigers.

The song implores fans to embrace the winning spirit of the Tigers and emulate their success in their own lives.

"Jani Bangladesh Parbe Tumio" is a captivating revival of the iconic 2008 hit, "Chaite Paro," by the renowned band Aurthohin. Popularly known as Bassbaba, the lead of the Aurthohin band, Sumon added, "We loved working on this with Robi. We never imagined that the song would go so well seamlessly with the game of cricket. Nothing like this has ever happened in Bangladesh before. I hope the cricket-crazy fans of Bangladesh will love the song."

The grand unveiling of this theme song took place at a star-studded press conference on Sunday, at the Robi Corporate Office in Gulshan, says a press release.

The event witnessed the esteemed presence of Robi's CEO, Rajeev Sethi, Chief Commercial Officer, Shihab Ahmad, and other high-ranking officials. Aurthohin band members as well as Siam Ahmed graced the occasion with their presence.

Cricket fans may avail the service through My Robi app on subscription basis.

Moreover, they can set this song as their Goongoon by dialing the code *28466*807# and listen to this soundtrack on Spotify and Shadhin as well.



