Wednesday, 4 October, 2023, 3:59 PM
Home Business

LafargeHolcim holds free eye camp at Chhatak

Published : Wednesday, 4 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 250
Business Desk

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Limited (LHBL) in association with Rotary Club Sylhet City (RCSC), organized a day long free eye camp at its Chhatak plant for the local communities recently.

The eye camp was inaugurated by Asif Bhuiyan, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer and Amitav Singh, Industrial Director of LHBL. From Sylhet M A G Osmani Medical College Hospital Dr. Md. Abul Hashem Chowdhury, Retired Associate Professor, Dr. Rafiq Uddin Ahmad Khan, Retired Assistant Professor and Dr. Syed Tawfiq Elahi, Assistant Professor and President of RCSC S.A. Shofiee along with senior officials of LHBL were present during the inauguration, says a press release.

Asif Bhuiyan, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer LHBL thanked the doctors panel and mentioned "It is our immense pleasure that a delegation of such experienced eye specialists are present at our plant to provide free eye treatment to the community patients. I firmly believe this will create a positive social impact and the community will be highly benefited. LafargeHolcim had been playing an active role in improving the living standards of the community people since its inception."

Dr. Abul Hashem Chowdhury said: "I am honored to be here at Chhatak along with my colleagues to extend our services to the marginalized community members for their wellbeing."



