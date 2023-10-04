

UCB, LBF to bridge industry-academia gap



To this end, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed in the presence of the high officials from both organizations at the corporate head office of LankaBangla Finance on Sunday, says a press release.



Manas Singh, CEO of STS Group and Khwaja Shahriar, Managing Director of LankaBangla Finance Limited, signed the memorandum on behalf of their respective organizations.

From LankaBangla Finance PLC, A. K. M. Kamruzzaman, FCMA, Head of Operations; Mostafa Kamal, FCA, Group Company Secretary; KhurshedAlam, Head of Retail Financial Services; Shamim Al Mamun, Chief Financial Officer; Mohammad Hafiz Al Ahad, Head of Human Resources, whereas Amit Prasad, Chief Operating Officer of Universal College Bangladesh (UCB), S M Rahmatul Mujeeb, FCA - Chief Financial Officer of STS Capital Ltd, and S M Risalat Rahman, Assistant Manager of UCB were present at the signing ceremony.



This collaboration is expected to introduce a new chapter and accelerate the efforts to decrease the gap between the industry and the academia, ushering in a new era in the quest for holistic development while benefiting not only students but also the financial sector.



Under this partnership, new scopes for internship, placement and training opportunities at LankaBangla Finance for UCB students will be explored.



Meanwhile, different knowledge-sharing initiatives will be taken where LBF personnel will deliver guest lectures, provide career guidance, and partake in mentoring sessions at UCB.



Both UCB and LBF will join forces to come up with special projects that are expected to cement the synergy between the education and financialsectors.



Khwaja Shahriar, the Managing Director and CEO of LankaBangla Finance PLC., lauded the partnership saying, "We firmly believe in the potential of our youth, and through this partnership, we will empower them with practical experience and knowledge that will help them make a significant progress in their careers."



It is mentionable that UCB is the first Ministry of Education-approved international education provider in Bangladesh.



They are the exclusive partner of Monash College and, the London School of Economics(LSE) from the University of London (UoL),offering top-quality educational programs to local students who have finished their O/AS/A/HSC levels.



This partnership is just a part of their continuous efforts to create meaningful opportunities for its students.



