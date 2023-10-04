Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 4 October, 2023, 3:58 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

UCB, LBF to bridge industry-academia gap

Published : Wednesday, 4 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 164
Business Desk

UCB, LBF to bridge industry-academia gap

UCB, LBF to bridge industry-academia gap

In a significant move to bridge the existing industry-academia gap, Universal College Bangladesh (UCB), the STS Group entity providing world-class education in Bangladesh, has entered into a partnership with LankaBangla Finance PLC. (LBF), a leading provider of integrated financial services.

To this end, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed in the presence of the high officials from both organizations at the corporate head office of LankaBangla Finance on Sunday, says a press release.

Manas Singh, CEO of STS Group and Khwaja Shahriar, Managing Director of LankaBangla Finance Limited, signed the memorandum on behalf of their respective organizations.
   
From LankaBangla Finance PLC, A. K. M. Kamruzzaman, FCMA, Head of Operations; Mostafa Kamal, FCA, Group Company Secretary; KhurshedAlam, Head of Retail Financial Services; Shamim Al Mamun, Chief Financial Officer; Mohammad Hafiz Al Ahad, Head of Human Resources, whereas Amit Prasad, Chief Operating Officer of Universal College Bangladesh (UCB), S M Rahmatul Mujeeb, FCA - Chief Financial Officer of STS Capital Ltd, and S M Risalat Rahman, Assistant Manager of UCB were present at the signing ceremony.

This collaboration is expected to introduce a new chapter and accelerate the efforts to decrease the gap between the industry and the academia, ushering in a new era in the quest for holistic development while benefiting not only students but also the financial sector.

Under this partnership, new scopes for internship, placement and training opportunities at LankaBangla Finance for UCB students will be explored.

Meanwhile, different knowledge-sharing initiatives will be taken where LBF personnel will deliver guest lectures, provide career guidance, and partake in mentoring sessions at UCB.

Both UCB and LBF will join forces to come up with special projects that are expected to cement the synergy between the education and financialsectors.  

Khwaja Shahriar, the Managing Director and CEO of LankaBangla Finance PLC., lauded the partnership saying, "We firmly believe in the potential of our youth, and through this partnership, we will empower them with practical experience and knowledge that will help them make a significant progress in their careers."

It is mentionable that UCB is the first Ministry of Education-approved international education provider in Bangladesh.

They are the exclusive partner of Monash College and, the London School of Economics(LSE) from the University of London (UoL),offering top-quality educational programs to local students who have finished their O/AS/A/HSC levels.

This partnership is just a part of their continuous efforts to create meaningful opportunities for its students.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


150 meters high Dhaka Tower to be BD’s tallest building
Southeast Bank inks deal with Akter Properties
Berger young painters art race winner’s piece showcased in NY
Salman inaugurates FBCCI innovation, research centre
Sesame Workshop Bangladesh signs deal with Watermark
IFIC Bank Remittance Road Show in NY held
Bangladesh hopes to regain pre-Covid economic momentum by end FY24
LG launches Korea visit and health check-up campaign


Latest News
ICC World Cup 2023 kicks off tomorrow
Court to deliver verdict against PK Halder, 13 others on Oct 8
Madrasah teacher dies being hit by bus in Gazipur
Man held with Yaba pills in Rajbari
'Khlaeda Zia has an opportunity to seek presidential pardon'
ARSA, RSO leaders slaughtered in Ukhiya
Nucler fuel hand over ceremony for RNPP on Thursday
Court accepts chargesheet, issues warrant against Ishtiaq
Light to moderate rain likely over country
Sub-inspector among 2 killed in Dinajpur road mishap
Most Read News
Importance of timely Hernia repair and factors to consider
US visa sanctions: An illegit threat to our sovereignty and progress
Man arrested for killing brother in Laxmipur
Dr Yunus, 12 others summoned by ACC
Opening ceremony of ODI World Cup cancelled
By-polls in B'baria-2, Laxmipur-3 seats on Nov 5
US does not want to influence outcome of election in Bangladesh: State Dept
India tells Canada to withdraw over 40 diplomats
BNP's emergency press conference today
Shakib to attend Captains' Day event in Ahmedabad
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft