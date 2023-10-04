Dhaka Elevated Expressway collects Tk 7cr toll in a month







On Sept 2, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the 19.73 km-long stretch of the elevated expressway from Kawla to Tejgaon. This section was opened to traffic on Sept 3.



As of Oct 2, 900,627 vehicles travelled on the elevated expressway, according to the Bridges Division. Of them, 892,250 - 99.07 per cent - were category-1 vehicles, which include cars, taxis, jeeps, microbuses with fewer than 16 seats, and small trucks with a less than three-tonne capacity. �bdnews24.com

Over 900,000 vehicles have used the Dhaka Elevated Expressway in the first month since its partial opening. The major city infrastructure project has also collected over Tk 70 million in tolls.On Sept 2, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the 19.73 km-long stretch of the elevated expressway from Kawla to Tejgaon. This section was opened to traffic on Sept 3.As of Oct 2, 900,627 vehicles travelled on the elevated expressway, according to the Bridges Division. Of them, 892,250 - 99.07 per cent - were category-1 vehicles, which include cars, taxis, jeeps, microbuses with fewer than 16 seats, and small trucks with a less than three-tonne capacity. �bdnews24.com