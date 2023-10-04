

Runner Auto gets Bangabandhu Industrial Award



At that time, Industry Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun MP and other guests were present, President He said that private industries are contributing a lot for the progress of the country, he hopes that the next 4th industrial revolution will come in the hands of all these industries.



After receiving the award, the Chairman of Runner Group said, "This award from the President is our motivation. I dedicate this award to all my employees who have worked tirelessly to bring this award to Runner Automobile Plc."

Runner Group is a leading business organization in Bangladesh which has been continuously contributing to the country's economy since 2000 by doing business with reputation and integrity.



Runner Automobiles PLC, one of the main companies of Runner Group, has been manufacturing and marketing various models of Bangladeshi Runner brand motorcycles and parts in the country's largest and world-class motorcycle factory at Bhaluka, Mymensingh since 2011.



"Runner" is the only "Bangladeshi Automobile Brand" which ensures global quality standards and proper after sales service at every stage of motorcycle and three-wheeler production and has established itself as a reliable motorcycle brand in Bangladesh, competing with world renowned brands.



Besides gaining the trust of the people of the country, Runner Automobiles has taken the flag of Bangladesh to foreign soil as the first Bangladeshi automobile exporter by exporting its "Runner" "Made in Bangladesh" brand motorcycles to Nepal and Bhutan since 2017 and has taken the export industry to a new height.



Our motorcycle and three-wheeler will bring economic prosperity to the country, create skilled manpower, and take the export market one step further in the world. For this purpose, thousands of skilled workers are working tirelessly.



