Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 4 October, 2023, 3:58 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Stocks fall as investors offload shares for cash

Published : Wednesday, 4 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 159
Business Correspondent

Stocks fell on Tuesday as the dominant small investors increased their selling spate pulling down indices on indices on the country's both bourses - Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).

According to the data provided by DSE, on Tuesday, DSEX, the main index of DSE, decreased by 10.49 points to 6,262. the DSES Shariah index also decreased by 80 points to 1,256 and DS-30 index declined by 08.08 points to 2,134.

Out of 302 companies traded in the market on this day, the price of 38 increased. On the contrary, the share and unit prices of 109 companies fell. And the share price of 155 companies remains unchanged.

9 crore 45 lakh 79 thousand 862 shares and mutual funds were traded in the market increasing the day's transaction to Tk 497.17 crore, from Monday's transaction of Tk 465.93 crore.

The top 10 companies based on transactions are:- Lafaz Holcim, Sonali Paper, Deshbandhu Polymer, City General Ins., Sea Pearl Resort & Public Ins., Fu-Wang Food, Union Ins., BNICL and Prabati Ins.

At CSE, its main index decreased by 10.24 points to 18,556. Shares of 151 companies were traded on CSE. Among them, the prices increased for 28, decreased for 53 and remained unchanged for 70. At the end of the day, shares worth Tk 9.63 crore were traded against shares worth Tk 11.47 crore crores traded on Monday.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


150 meters high Dhaka Tower to be BD’s tallest building
Southeast Bank inks deal with Akter Properties
Berger young painters art race winner’s piece showcased in NY
Salman inaugurates FBCCI innovation, research centre
Sesame Workshop Bangladesh signs deal with Watermark
IFIC Bank Remittance Road Show in NY held
Bangladesh hopes to regain pre-Covid economic momentum by end FY24
LG launches Korea visit and health check-up campaign


Latest News
ICC World Cup 2023 kicks off tomorrow
Court to deliver verdict against PK Halder, 13 others on Oct 8
Madrasah teacher dies being hit by bus in Gazipur
Man held with Yaba pills in Rajbari
'Khlaeda Zia has an opportunity to seek presidential pardon'
ARSA, RSO leaders slaughtered in Ukhiya
Nucler fuel hand over ceremony for RNPP on Thursday
Court accepts chargesheet, issues warrant against Ishtiaq
Light to moderate rain likely over country
Sub-inspector among 2 killed in Dinajpur road mishap
Most Read News
Importance of timely Hernia repair and factors to consider
US visa sanctions: An illegit threat to our sovereignty and progress
Man arrested for killing brother in Laxmipur
Dr Yunus, 12 others summoned by ACC
Opening ceremony of ODI World Cup cancelled
By-polls in B'baria-2, Laxmipur-3 seats on Nov 5
US does not want to influence outcome of election in Bangladesh: State Dept
India tells Canada to withdraw over 40 diplomats
BNP's emergency press conference today
Shakib to attend Captains' Day event in Ahmedabad
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft