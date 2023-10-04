Stocks fall as investors offload shares for cash







According to the data provided by DSE, on Tuesday, DSEX, the main index of DSE, decreased by 10.49 points to 6,262. the DSES Shariah index also decreased by 80 points to 1,256 and DS-30 index declined by 08.08 points to 2,134.



Out of 302 companies traded in the market on this day, the price of 38 increased. On the contrary, the share and unit prices of 109 companies fell. And the share price of 155 companies remains unchanged.

9 crore 45 lakh 79 thousand 862 shares and mutual funds were traded in the market increasing the day's transaction to Tk 497.17 crore, from Monday's transaction of Tk 465.93 crore.



The top 10 companies based on transactions are:- Lafaz Holcim, Sonali Paper, Deshbandhu Polymer, City General Ins., Sea Pearl Resort & Public Ins., Fu-Wang Food, Union Ins., BNICL and Prabati Ins.



At CSE, its main index decreased by 10.24 points to 18,556. Shares of 151 companies were traded on CSE. Among them, the prices increased for 28, decreased for 53 and remained unchanged for 70. At the end of the day, shares worth Tk 9.63 crore were traded against shares worth Tk 11.47 crore crores traded on Monday.



