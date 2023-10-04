Video
2-day BAJF training on Agri-reporting ends in city

Published : Wednesday, 4 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 222
Business correspondent

Bangladesh Awami League joint general Agriculturist and Awami League leader AFM Bahauddin Nasim said businessmen have formed syndicates to destabilize market, this is a kind of banditry and the government has taken a strict stand against such evil.
 
He said this while speaking as chief guest in the closing ceremony of BAJF training workshop held at CIRDAP International Conference Center in the capital on Tuesday.

The workshop titled 'Reporting on Agricultural Transformation in Bangladesh' was organized by Bangladesh Agricultural Journalists Forum (BAJF); 60 media workers engaged in agricultural journalism were trained.

BAJF General Secretary Sahanwar Saeed Shahee and President Golam Iftekhar Mahmud, National Agricare Group Managing Director KSM Mostafizur Rahman and NRBC Bank Head of Communication Md Harun or Rashid, among others spoke on the occasion.

Bahauddin Nasim said there must be a plan for where agriculture should be taken, combining its importance with people, education, research and modernity.

He urged journalists to highlight what kind of crisis the agricultural sector is facing. Our government is agriculture friendly government.



