Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 3 October, 2023, 9:50 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

5.3 magnitude earthquake jolts BD

Published : Tuesday, 3 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Staff Correspondent

An earthquake of 5.3-magnitude was felt in Dhaka and other parts of the country around 6:45pm on Monday. The epicentre was 3km from Resubelpara of India's Meghalaya.

In addition to Bangladesh, the jolt was also felt in India, Nepal, Bhutan and China, according to National Centre for Seismology in India.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

However, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the magnitude of the earthquake was 5.4 and the epicentre was in 24 km from Goalpara in India's Assam.

The country experienced three earthquakes in September, with one occurring on September  17. This earthquake was felt across various regions, including Dhaka, and registered a magnitude of 4.2 on the Richter scale.

Its epicentre was located in Tangail, approximately 59 km northwest of Dhaka.

Experts say Dhaka has gone 130 years without a major quake.

Bangladesh has some major fault lines, including the Dauki fault, Madhupur fault and the tectonic plate boundaries.

In an interview with media outlet The Dhaka Tribune in February this year, Dr Mehedi Ahmed Ansary, a professor at the department of civil engineering of BUET who specialises in geotechnical and earthquake engineering, said, "Most of the constructions in Dhaka city do not comply with the building code. As a result, the whole of Dhaka city will be at risk if there is a major earthquake."

He estimated that 300,000 people may die if a magnitude 7 earthquake struck Dhaka.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


5.3 magnitude earthquake jolts BD
Democracy must continue in BD at any cost: PM
LPG price hiked, 12kg cylinder to cost Tk 1,363
No concern in police regarding US visa policy
Illegal arms a big challenge for the general election: DMP Commissioner
Soft opening of HSIA's 3rd terminal Oct 7: CAAB Chair
Law Ministry's decision closes chapter of Khaleda's treatment abroad: Home boss
Journalist community worried over  remarks of US envoy: BFUJ


Latest News
At least two killed in Thailand’s shopping mall shooting
BNP won't join election keeping Sheikh Hasina in power: Fakhrul
PM shows unique generosity to avengeful Khaleda: Hasan
World Bank lowers Bangladesh's GDP growth forecast to 5.6%
Ship from Indonesia arrives at Mongla port with coal for Rampal power plant
RAB preparing area-based terrorist list ahead of polls
Bangladesh take on Malaysia in Asian Games cricket
British Council hosts Commonwealth scholars’ engagement seminar on mental health
Actor Tom Hanks warns of ad with AI imposter
Bangladeshi expatriate dies in Malaysia road crash
Most Read News
AI paves way for revolutionary health advances
SC to hold Shahed's bail hearing on Oct 15
5.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Bangladesh
DAP: Keraniganj park will be Dhaka's largest park
Transport owners' feud again halts Rajbari-Dhaka bus services
SC stays bail of accused Monir in journalist Nadim murder case
BNP's farmers' rally at Nayapaltan today
Dhaka now is world’s slowest city too
B'baria AL leader Mamun Sarker passes away, PM mourns
Fire at Gazipur factory godown
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft